Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe are expected to return as Bachelorette guest co-hosts
Adams and Bristowe are currently in talks to reprise their co-hosting roles for Michelle Young's Bachelorette season later this year. Variety's Elizabeth Wagmeister tweeted Sunday, in response to Reality Steve saying it's a done deal, that "Tayshia & Kaitlyn would more-than-likely be back for Michelle’s season," adding: "But as of this moment, no contracts have been signed. My sources say negotiations with Tayshia & Kaitlyn are ongoing. No done deal."www.primetimer.com
