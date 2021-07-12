Cancel
Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe are expected to return as Bachelorette guest co-hosts

Adams and Bristowe are currently in talks to reprise their co-hosting roles for Michelle Young's Bachelorette season later this year. Variety's Elizabeth Wagmeister tweeted Sunday, in response to Reality Steve saying it's a done deal, that "Tayshia & Kaitlyn would more-than-likely be back for Michelle’s season," adding: "But as of this moment, no contracts have been signed. My sources say negotiations with Tayshia & Kaitlyn are ongoing. No done deal."

