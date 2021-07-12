Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

Stock indexes notch more records ahead of earnings reports

By DAMIAN J. TROISE, ALEX VEIGA AP Business Writers
Herald & Review
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBanks led stocks to modest gains on Wall Street Monday, nudging the major stock indexes to more record highs ahead of a busy week of corporate earnings reports from big U.S. companies. The S&P 500 gained 0.3% after bouncing back from an early stumble. The benchmark index, which has notched...

herald-review.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Earnings Reports#Stock Indexes#Stock Prices#Energy Stocks#Markets#Dow#Nasdaq#Treasury#L Brands#Virgin Galactic#Jpmorgan Chase#Goldman Sachs#Bank Of America#Citigroup#Delta Air Lines#Pepsico#Unitedhealth Group#Factset#The Associated Press
Related
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

The Smartest Stocks to Buy With $50 Right Now

Most online brokers have abandoned minimum deposit requirements and trading commissions. Any amount of capital (even $50) is useful when it comes to furthering your trek toward financial independence. Over the long run, the stock market has proven time and again that it's a surefire moneymaker. Despite undergoing 38 double-digit...
StocksPosted by
Kiplinger

Stock Market Today: Stocks Retreat After Amazon Revenue Miss

The major market indexes ran out of steam on the last day of a strong month, dragged down by a second-quarter revenue miss from e-commerce giant Amazon.com (AMZN, -7.6%) and rising concerns over the spread of the delta variant of COVID-19. Wall Street also weighed the latest round of economic...
Stockstheedgemarkets.com

Nasdaq, S&P 500 fall as Amazon earnings disappoint

NEW YORK/BENGALURU (July 30): The Nasdaq and S&P 500 indexes fell on Friday, following a glum quarterly earnings report from Amazon.com, while data showing a strong rise in June consumer spending reinforced optimism about a steady economic rebound. Amazon.com Inc sank 7.1%, tracking its worst day since March 2020, after...
Herald & Review

Wall Street stumbles at the close of another strong month

NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. stock indexes fell Friday, with much of the downward weight coming from a stumble for high-flying Amazon. The S&P 500 lost 23.89, or 0.5%, to 4,395.26. But it nevertheless wrapped up its sixth straight month of gains, its longest such streak since 2018, and it's still within 0.6% of its record high set on Monday.
Herald & Review

US stocks slip but are still on track for 6th monthly gain

Stocks fell in afternoon trading on Wall Street Friday with internet retail giant Amazon weighing down major indexes following a weak sales report and forecast. The S&P 500 index fell 0.5% as of 12:17 p.m. Eastern and is on pace for a weekly loss, though still poised to finish out July with its sixth monthly gain. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 121 points, or 0.4%, to 34,963 and the Nasdaq fell 0.7%.
StocksForbes

Is Exxon Mobil Stock A Good Pick Ahead Of Earnings?

The shares of Exxon Mobil (NYSE: XOM) have observed a 10% decline in the past month as benchmark prices declined due to the easing of production curtailments by OPEC. The company is committed to maintaining a strong balance sheet and returning capital to shareholders in the coming years. Despite an uncertain demand-supply environment, the company’s second quarter results are likely to benefit from high benchmark prices, assisting deleveraging plans. The second quarter revenues are likely to grow by around 100% (y-o-y) resulting in strong earnings expansion over last year’s depressed number. Trefis highlights the quarterly trends in revenues, earnings, stock price, and expectations for Q2 2021 in an interactive dashboard analysis, Exxon Mobil Earnings Preview.
Stocksaudacy.com

Stocks rise following solid economic, earnings reports

Stocks rose in morning trading on Wall Street Thursday as the latest government data showed continued economic growth and investors reviewed another batch of mostly positive corporate earnings reports. Investors are also awaiting the market debut of online brokerage Robinhood, which has priced its IPO at $38 per share. The...
StocksFOXBusiness

Stocks slide as Amazon weighs down tech sector

U.S. stock indexes were lower Friday as investors digested the latest inflation data and sorted through another batch of earnings from high-profile companies. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 63 points, or 0.18%, while the S&P 500 index and the Nasdaq Composite index dropped 0.6% and 1.02%, respectively. All three of the major averages on Thursday ended just below all-time highs.
StocksPosted by
KRMG

Asian shares lower after Wall St rebound on US growth data

BANGKOK — (AP) — Asian shares and U.S. futures were mostly lower Friday after stocks pushed broadly higher on Wall Street. Japan reported relatively strong economic data for the previous quarter, before the government began tightening coronavirus restrictions as cases surged. “Retail sales, industrial production and employment all rebounded strongly...
Schaeffer's Investment Research

Comcast Stock Nabs Record High After Earnings

Broadcasting giant Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ: CMCSA) stepped up to the earnings plate before today's open, reporting adjusted second-quarter earnings of 84 cents that trounced Wall Street's expectations, alongside revenue that lined up with forecasts. The encouraging report was boosted by a rebound in ad sales, reopening theme parks, and the addition of 294,000 high-speed internet customers -- its best second-quarter performance for the metric.
Investor's Business Daily

Dow Jones Rallies Despite Weak Data; 6 Growth Stocks Break Out But Facebook, PayPal Drop

Stocks rallied Thursday with the Dow Jones Industrial Average up nearly 240 points despite disappointing GDP and jobless claims data. The S&P 500 rallied 0.7%, the Dow Jones industrials rose 0.7% and the Nasdaq added 0.4% in the stock market today. Small caps tracked by the Russell 2000 outperformed, up 1.5%. Volume was mixed, higher on the NYSE and lower on the Nasdaq, vs. the same time Wednesday.

Comments / 0

Community Policy