Stock indexes notch more records ahead of earnings reports

The shares of Exxon Mobil (NYSE: XOM) have observed a 10% decline in the past month as benchmark prices declined due to the easing of production curtailments by OPEC. The company is committed to maintaining a strong balance sheet and returning capital to shareholders in the coming years. Despite an uncertain demand-supply environment, the company’s second quarter results are likely to benefit from high benchmark prices, assisting deleveraging plans. The second quarter revenues are likely to grow by around 100% (y-o-y) resulting in strong earnings expansion over last year’s depressed number. Trefis highlights the quarterly trends in revenues, earnings, stock price, and expectations for Q2 2021 in an interactive dashboard analysis, Exxon Mobil Earnings Preview.