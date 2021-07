Dr. Anthony Fauci has been an employee of the U.S. government for 40 years. His annual salary is $400,000. For this incredible amount of money, he is in charge of allocating money such as gain of function research to the Wuhan laboratory in China to develop the COVID-19 virus that killed almost 500,000 Americans. Why is he still being paid? Why hasn’t he been tried for treason? His constant changing of status of mask on, mask off reminds me of the “Karate Kid” and its wax on, wax off.