Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Grayscale Large Cap Fund Becomes SEC-Reporting Firm

Posted by 
Coinspeaker
Coinspeaker
 18 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The new development means that the fund is now required to file the 10-Qs and 10-Ks reports on a quarterly and annual basis, respectively. Digital assets manager Grayscale has announced that its Large Cap Fund is now an SEC reporting firm. The company had in May filed for the United States Securities and Exchange Commission’s approval of the fund. The Large Cap Fund includes six major cryptocurrencies including Bitcoin (BTC), Bitcoin Cash (BCH), Cardano (ADA), Chainlink (LINK), Ethereum (ETH), Litecoin (LTC).

www.coinspeaker.com

Comments / 0

Coinspeaker

Coinspeaker

1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
63K+
Views
ABOUT

CoinSpeaker’s coverage spans every aspect of Finance, Stocks, Technologies, FinTech, Blockchain, Cryptocurrencies, Payments and Commerce spheres. We're featuring a mix of regular News, Tech Wraps, daily and weekly Market Updates, expert interviews and much more, always striving to deliver the core story in a simple and to-the-point factual style.

 https://www.coinspeaker.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cardano
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sec#Bitcoin Cash#Digital Assets#Sec#The Large Cap Fund#Btc#Bch#Chainlink#Ethereum Trust
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Bitcoin
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
News Break
Ethereum
Related
MarketsCoinDesk

UBS Mulls Offering Prime Brokerage Services for Crypto ETPs to European Hedge Funds: Sources

UBS isn’t alone in making such a move. Both Goldman Sachs and Bank of America, as reported by CoinDesk last week, have also been offering the clearing and settlement of cryptocurrency ETPs for hedge funds, as financial institutions continue to make tentative steps toward the adoption of crypto. Banks are keen to avoid missing out on a potentially lucrative revenue stream as more clients seek access to the sector.
EconomyPosted by
Coinspeaker

FinCEN First-Ever Chief Digital Currency Advisor: Crypto Assets Are Evolution of Payment Industry

Michele Korver noted that crypto assets have developed over time just like any other financial technology. In an interview with Law360 on July 29, first-ever Chief Digital Currency Advisor at the Department of the Treasury/Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN), Michele Korver, said that crypto assets are just an evolution of the payment industry. According to Korver, cryptocurrencies are just another means of transferring value from one party to another.
MarketsCoinDesk

MicroStrategy CEO Likens Borrowing to Buy Bitcoin to Investing Early in Facebook

“If you borrow billions of dollars at 1% interest and invest it in the next Big Tech digital network that you thought was going to be the dominant Amazon or Google or Facebook of money, why wouldn’t you?” MicroStrategy’s Michael Saylor said, according to CNBC. “I mean, if I could borrow $1 billion and buy Facebook a decade ago for 1% interest, I think I would’ve done quite well.”
Marketscoinspeaker.com

WolfyStreetBets and Decentralized Prediction Market

Using the Wolfystreetbets (also called Wolfy for short) prediction market as a vehicle to drive this vision, Wolfy aims to be the first to provide an avenue for a deep direct comparison between CeFi and DeFi. Over the years we have become used to some stability in the modus operandi...
MarketsPosted by
Coinspeaker

Massive $1.5B Worth of Bitcoin Options Set to Expire on Deribit Today

Take a look at how traders can get a discount if they book their Bitcoin options purchased a month back. After a strong rally post the Amazon news, Bitcoin (BTC) is once again under pressure as bulls face rejection at $40,000 levels. At press time, Bitcoin is trading 2.96% down at $38,984 with a market cap of $729 billion. Today is a crucial day to watch for as it represents the expiry for the month of July. Over $1.5 billion worth of Bitcoin options is set to expire on the Deribit exchange. With a strong rebound in the BTC price this week, bullish traders can get a considerable discount.
StocksPosted by
Coinspeaker

MicroStrategy to Continue Accumulating More Bitcoin, Says Michael Saylor

MicroStrategy CEO responded to the criticism of the company’s continuous Bitcoin purchases despite a strong correction recently. He also answered some questions about the company’s take on investing in altcoins. On Thursday, July 29, business intelligence firm MicroStrategy announced its second-quarter results for 2021. MicroStrategy CEO Michael Saylor said that...
MarketsPosted by
Coinspeaker

Ethereum Celebrates Six-Year Anniversary on Verge of Blockchain Update

The Ethereum anniversary is coming as the network plans for the London upgrade scheduled for early August, also gearing up for ETH 2.0. The Ethereum blockchain is celebrating its sixth anniversary since its inception on July 30, 2015. Starting with the ‘Frontier’ version at the time, the network now has a market capitalization of $278, only second to Bitcoin. It has also been utilized by many other protocols, including Decentralized Finance (DeFi), Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs), and Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs).
Stocksbeincrypto.com

Large Investment Firms Driving up Crypto Prices, says PwC

Large investment firms are getting heavily involved in the crypto investment market, which is driving up prices according to PricewaterhouseCoopers. Investment firms continue to pour capital into the crypto market, with fundraising reaching new highs in 2021. This has triggered the increase in prices, according to multinational professional services PricewaterhouseCoopers (PWC).
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Binance Coin Achieves Market Cap of $53.44 Billion (BNB)

Binance Coin (CURRENCY:BNB) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 30th. One Binance Coin coin can currently be bought for about $317.86 or 0.00790814 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Binance Coin has traded 8.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Binance Coin has a total market cap of $53.44 billion and approximately $1.35 billion worth of Binance Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
MarketsCoinDesk

Bitcoin Drops After $1.6B Monthly Options Expiry

Option expiries have gained prominence this year, with the cryptocurrency gravitating toward the so-called max pain point in the lead-up to settlement, and seeing notable directional activity post-expiry. That point is the strike price at which the most open options contracts expire worthlessly. Sellers, typically institutions, try to push prices closer to the max pain point to minimize their losses.
WorldCoinDesk

Brazilian Central Bank Projects ‘Significant Migration’ to Digital Payments

“We understand that the use of CBDC will occur in situations where it is able to bring greater efficiency and transparency to transactions, whether from the retail perspective or its use by agents that make up the financial and payments industry,” said Mello, director of the financial system organization and resolution division at BCB.
MarketsFinancial-Planning.com

Ric Edelman’s excellent crypto adventure

He built the biggest independent advisory firm in the nation, selling wealth management advice through fiduciary planners and making deals to oversee the most retirement plans in the country. Now Ric Edelman, who calls himself "the most highly acclaimed financial advisor" in America, wants to be the face of cryptocurrencies for Main Street and affluent investors.
MarketsCoinDesk

EU-Backed Investment Fund Puts $30M Into Crypto VC Firm’s New $130M Vehicle

“Despite their rich engineering talent, entrepreneurs in the blockchain sector in Europe often struggle to find financial support and investors that have a deep understanding of their space. This partnership seeks to address that need and unlock financing opportunities for entrepreneurs active in the field of blockchain technologies.”. “Fabric supported...
BusinessCoinDesk

Parsing 3 Types of Risk in Digital Assets

To earn a return, one must take risks. Even the theoretical “risk-free rate” – calculated by subtracting the current inflation rate from the yield of the Treasury bond matching the investment duration – carries risk. Those risks include counterparty risk (in the event of a U.S. government default), currency risk (in the case of foreign investments) or a miscalculation of inflation. In traditional markets, the yield one can potentially earn is typically commensurate with the risk taken – the greater the risk, the greater the potential return and potential loss. In digital assets, high yields are ubiquitous, but it’s not always clear what risks are actually taken to generate these yields.
MarketsPosted by
Benzinga

Unusual Options Activity Insight: iShares China Large-Cap ETF

IShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSE:FXI) shares experienced unusual options activity on Thursday. The stock price moved down to $40.95 following the option alert. Exceptionally large volume (compared to historical averages) is one reason for which options market activity can be considered unusual. The volume of options activity refers to the number of contracts traded over a given time period. The number of contracts that have been traded, but not yet closed by either counterparty, is called open interest. A contract cannot be considered closed until there exists both a buyer and seller for it.
MarketsCoinDesk

ConsenSys Chief Joe Lubin: Ethereum’s ‘Enterprise’ Play Is Evolving

Lubin, who is speaking today at the Enterprise Ethereum Alliance (EEA) anniversary event alongside Ethereum chief scientist Vitalik Buterin and Web 3.0 leader and angel investor Balaji Srinivasan, pointed to cryptocurrencies, decentralized finance (DeFi) and non-fungible tokens (NFTs) now entering pop culture. Disclosure. The leader in news and information on...

Comments / 0

Community Policy