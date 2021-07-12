Grayscale Large Cap Fund Becomes SEC-Reporting Firm
The new development means that the fund is now required to file the 10-Qs and 10-Ks reports on a quarterly and annual basis, respectively. Digital assets manager Grayscale has announced that its Large Cap Fund is now an SEC reporting firm. The company had in May filed for the United States Securities and Exchange Commission’s approval of the fund. The Large Cap Fund includes six major cryptocurrencies including Bitcoin (BTC), Bitcoin Cash (BCH), Cardano (ADA), Chainlink (LINK), Ethereum (ETH), Litecoin (LTC).www.coinspeaker.com
