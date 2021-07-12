Grayscale Large Cap Fund Becomes SEC-Reporting Firm

Take a look at how traders can get a discount if they book their Bitcoin options purchased a month back. After a strong rally post the Amazon news, Bitcoin (BTC) is once again under pressure as bulls face rejection at $40,000 levels. At press time, Bitcoin is trading 2.96% down at $38,984 with a market cap of $729 billion. Today is a crucial day to watch for as it represents the expiry for the month of July. Over $1.5 billion worth of Bitcoin options is set to expire on the Deribit exchange. With a strong rebound in the BTC price this week, bullish traders can get a considerable discount.