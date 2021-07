Streamline your creative workflow with the Elgato Stream Deck MK.2 creative console. Its 15 LCD keys let you trigger unlimited actions to control apps, launch social posts, mute your mic, and so much more. In fact, Hotkey Actions let you fit macros into the keys for automated tasks. Meanwhile, you get visual feedback that confirms what you’ve done. What’s more, the MK.2 integrates with your established ecosystem. Choose from plentiful plugins to get your apps up and running on the Stream Deck in no time. Even better, you can make this cool gadget yours thanks to the removable faceplate. Just choose from an array of designs to get a setup that suits your tastes. Furthermore, you can even turn keys into folders to store as many commands as you need. In fact, you can even save unique key layouts for instant access.