Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Jobs

Featured Health IT Job: Business Analyst, Clinical Informatics

By Health IT Jobs
healthcareittoday.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe like to regularly feature a healthcare IT job that might be of interest to readers. Today, we’re featuring the Business Analyst, Clinical Informatics position that was recently posted on Healthcare IT Central. This position was posted by New York eHealth Collaborative and is in New York. Here’s a description...

www.healthcareittoday.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health Informatics#Health Management#Electronic Health Records#The Business Analyst#Healthcare It Central#Shin Ny#Hie#The Shin Ny S#Special Projects#Healthcare Management#Allied Health#Phi#Ehr#Fqhc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Jobs
Related
HealthHealthcare IT News

The future of telehealth: Informatics, scalability and interoperability

The COVID-19 pandemic pushed telehealth into the spotlight with exponential adoption, helping to prove its value. The healthcare industry learned that, with the right solutions, care can extend outside hospital walls and be conducted anywhere. Further, CIOs and other health IT leaders reinvented systems and processes, and clinicians gained an improved understanding of the invaluable impact of integrated informatics on digital transformations and the quality and efficiency of care.
Brewster, WAWenatchee World

Healthcare Informatics R...

Three Rivers Hospital is seeking an Informatics RN to support the hospital and clinic in the application of the EMR. Experience teaching clinicians with EMR, strategic planning and development, and familiar with continuous quality improvement methods is preferred. Strong computer skills and experience working with healthcare informatics systems. Excellent interpersonal skills required. Current WA State RN license required; BSN preferred.
Montgomery, NYPosted by
TheStreet

NextGen® Population Health Solutions Enable Delaware Valley Community Health To Identify And Treat Vulnerable Patients

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (Nasdaq: NXGN), a leading provider of ambulatory-focused technology solutions, announced that Delaware Valley Community Health, Inc. (DVCH), has leveraged NextGen® Population Health to identify and prioritize nearly 60,000 people for COVID-19 vaccinations in Philadelphia and Montgomery counties since the COVID-19 pandemic began. DVCH operates eight Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs) in Southeastern Pennsylvania. NextGen Healthcare was recently recognized in the 2021 Population Health Vendor Overview Report as a highly rated vendor working with FQHCs.
Health Servicesbeckersasc.com

American College of Cardiology to partner with digital health company

Boston-based digital health company Cohere Health is partnering with the American College of Cardiology in Washington, D.C., to advance healthcare through digital solutions. Through the collaboration, Cohere Health has added a new cardiac care solution to its digital prior authorization offerings that will bring together patients, healthcare providers and health plans in patient decision-making, according to a July 28 press release.
Philadelphia, PANewswise

Penn Medicine Launching Center for Applied Health Informatics

Newswise — PHILADELPHIA—In a move that will enhance Penn Medicine’s clinical, operational, and research and clinical capabilities, the health system is launching the Center for Applied Health Informatics to better facilitate and coordinate health data projects across the health system and grow its leadership in health informatics globally. “We hope...
Dallas, TXbeckersspine.com

Spine surgical hospital resists health system's vaccine mandate

Dallas-based Baylor Scott & White Health mandated July 28 that all employees receive the COVID-19 vaccine by Oct. 1, but a joint venture surgical hospital part-owned by the health system will not have the same standards, according to a report from a local CBS affiliate. Texas Spine & Joint Hospital...
Public Healthhealthcareittoday.com

What Value Can a CIO Get Out of Their Health IT Procurement and Supply Chain Process?

Before COVID-19, I think that many of us took for granted the supply chain and the ability to procure just about anything we wanted pretty easily. Then, the pandemic hit and we realized that there’s a lot more risk in the supply chain than we realize. As we start to focus more on procurement and the supply chain, it turns out there’s a lot of value that CIOs and healthcare organizations can get from a better focus on it.
Public Healthhealthcaredive.com

How the pandemic has accelerated digital payments in telehealth

The COVID-19 pandemic has redefined how health care is delivered as well as how people pay for it. On the delivery side, patients and doctors offices have embraced telehealth appointments; on the financial side, patients have turned to contactless payment modalities and phone apps to handle their balances. Zotec Partners,...
Healthehrintelligence.com

Patients Support Greater EHR Data Exchange, Access to Health Information

- While most patients want greater access to personal health information and support enhanced provider-to-provider data sharing, federal health IT policy may be hindering EHR data exchange, according to a nationally representative survey conducted by Pew Charitable Trusts. Pew researchers conducted the survey in conjunction with Public Opinion Strategies and...
Health Serviceshealthleadersmedia.com

Research Demonstrates the Value of LTACHs to Managed Care

In today’s intense healthcare environment, collaboration between acute and post-acute providers as well as payors has been particularly essential. Recent analysis conducted by ATI Advisory, a Washington, DC-based research and advisory services firm, evaluated post-acute provider performance during the public health emergency using claims data from Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS).
Healthtechxplore.com

Equity principles introduced into the algorithm development process for public health modeling

In the U.S., the place where one was born, one's social and economic background, the neighborhoods in which one spends one's formative years, and where one grows old are factors that account for a quarter to 60% of deaths in any given year, partly because these forces play a significant role in occurrence and outcomes for heart disease, cancer, unintentional injuries, chronic lower respiratory diseases, and cerebrovascular diseases—the five leading causes of death.
Technologyehrintelligence.com

ID Health Information Exchange Data Migration Set to Boost Interoperability

- Idaho Health Data Exchange (IHDE), Idaho’s designated statewide health information exchange (HIE), is migrating its legacy data to a next generation, scalable platform in efforts to boost interoperability and care coordination. IHDE will migrate all its legacy data, including interface connections and historical data, to the Amadeus platform from...
Cooperstown, NYhealthleadersmedia.com

2 Questions with Bassett Healthcare Network CEO

Tommy Ibrahim, MD, MHA, CEO of Bassett, shares how the health system utilizes partnerships and innovations to care for its communities and workforce. — It's been more than a year since the COVID-19 pandemic initially rocked the U.S. healthcare system and many hospitals have partnered with outside organizations to innovate and survive.
Kentucky Statespectrumnews1.com

Kentucky rural health clinics getting a $6M+ boost

KENTUCKY — The Biden-Harris administration is sending $6,379,712 to Rural Health Clinics (RHCs) in Kentucky for COVID-19 vaccination efforts, Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) officials said. What You Need To Know. Biden-Harris administration is sending $6,379,712 to Rural Health Clinics (RHCs) in Kentucky. The funds will be used...
Medical & Biotechdocwirenews.com

Transdisciplinary research and clinical priorities for better health

PLoS Med. 2021 Jul 27;18(7):e1003699. doi: 10.1371/journal.pmed.1003699. eCollection 2021 Jul. Modern medicine makes it possible for many people to live with multiple chronic diseases for decades, but this has enormous social, financial, and environmental consequences. Preclinical, epidemiological, and clinical trial data have shown that many of the most common chronic diseases are largely preventable with nutritional and lifestyle interventions that are targeting well-characterized signaling pathways and the symbiotic relationship with our microbiome. Most of the research priorities and spending for health are focused on finding new molecular targets for the development of biotech and pharmaceutical products. Very little is invested in mechanism-based preventive science, medicine, and education. We believe that overly enthusiastic expectations regarding the benefits of pharmacological research for disease treatment have the potential to impact and distort not only medical research and practice but also environmental health and sustainable economic growth. Transitioning from a primarily disease-centered medical system to a balanced preventive and personalized treatment healthcare system is key to reduce social disparities in health and achieve financially sustainable, universal health coverage for all. In this Perspective article, we discuss a range of science-based strategies, policies, and structural reforms to design an entire new disease prevention-centered science, educational, and healthcare system that maximizes both human and environmental health.
Jobsexplore venango

Featured Local Job: General Laborer

Moonlight Packaging, a manufacturer of creative corrugated packaging solutions, is looking to hire full-time general laborers for light industrial production that are motivated individuals seeking to advance their skills and knowledge. Moonlight Packaging offers:. 10 hour production shifts, Monday through Thursday. Paid holidays/Paid vacation. Retirement plan with match. Profit-sharing. Health...
Payson, AZPayson Roundup

Free multi-service health clinic planned

Arizona Sonshine plans a free multi-service health clinic Friday, July 23 and Saturday, July 24 at Julia Randall Elementary School, 601 S. Green Valley Parkway. There are no criteria for qualification: no insurance, no proof of employment, etc. Services at the event are provided on a first-come, first-served basis. Registration for services begins at 7 a.m. both days and lasts through 1 p.m., however, since only a limited number of slots are available for dental and vision services, registration may close earlier if all the slots are filled.
HealthInfoworld

Improving Patient Safety with Remote Monitoring

To reduce the number of patient falls and improve overall patient safety, many healthcare facilities employ observation assistants, or patient sitters, who monitor at-risk patients from their bedsides. In addition to being time- and resource-intensive, this approach leads to staffing challenges when certified nursing assistants (CNAs) and other staff are repeatedly pulled off the floor, leaving nurses burdened with additional responsibilities.

Comments / 0

Community Policy