Texas State

Texas House Democrats Preparing To Flee The State In Move That Could Block Voting Restrictions Bill, Bring Legislature To A Halt

austincountynewsonline.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDemocrats in the Texas House of Representatives plan to leave the state and fly to Washington, D.C., Monday afternoon, according to sources with knowledge of the plan, in a bid to again deny Republicans the quorum needed to pass new voting restrictions with 27 days left in a special legislative session called largely for that purpose.

austincountynewsonline.com

Comments / 0

