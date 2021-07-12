Texas House Democrats Preparing To Flee The State In Move That Could Block Voting Restrictions Bill, Bring Legislature To A Halt
Democrats in the Texas House of Representatives plan to leave the state and fly to Washington, D.C., Monday afternoon, according to sources with knowledge of the plan, in a bid to again deny Republicans the quorum needed to pass new voting restrictions with 27 days left in a special legislative session called largely for that purpose.austincountynewsonline.com
