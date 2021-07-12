Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Texas State

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton Agrees To Stop Blocking People On Twitter, Ending Lawsuit Over First Amendment

austincountynewsonline.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTexas Attorney General Ken Paxton will no longer block ​users from his personal account for expressing “First Amendment-protected viewpoints” as part of an agreement to end a lawsuit where plaintiffs say they were unconstitutionally blocked for criticizing him or his policies on the platform, according to a filing late Friday in a federal court in Austin.

austincountynewsonline.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
Austin, TX
Government
City
Austin, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ken Paxton
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas Attorney General#Attorneys#Freedom Of Speech#The Aclu Of Texas#Texans#The Texas Tribune
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Politics
News Break
Twitter
News Break
ACLU
Related
Washington, DCPosted by
The Associated Press

Senate work on infrastructure plan slides into Saturday

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senators are returning to the Capitol for a rare Saturday session as they try to make further progress on a roughly $1 trillion infrastructure plan. A bipartisan group of senators helped it clear one more hurdle Friday and braced to see if support can hold during the next few days of debate and efforts to amend it.
ImmigrationPosted by
Reuters

U.S. sues Texas after it blocks transport of migrants in state

July 30 (Reuters) - The U.S. Justice Department sued Texas Governor Greg Abbott on Friday, seeking to block an executive order that restricts the transport of migrants through the state and authorizes state troopers to pull over vehicles suspected of doing so. In a lawsuit filed in El Paso federal...
Foreign PolicyPosted by
Reuters

U.S. issues new Cuba sanctions, Biden promises more to come

WASHINGTON, July 30 (Reuters) - The United States imposed sanctions on the Cuban police force and two of its leaders on Friday in response to the Havana government's crackdown on protesters, and President Joe Biden promised Cuban-American leaders more actions were coming. The U.S. Treasury Department said the sanctions, which...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Justice Department says Trump's tax returns should be released

The Justice Department on Friday said the Treasury Department must turn over former President Trump ’s long-sought tax returns to the Democratic-led House Ways and Means Committee. In a memo from the Justice Department's Office of Legal Counsel (OLC), acting Assistant Attorney General Dawn Johnsen said the Treasury Department was...

Comments / 0

Community Policy