Detroit Tigers Draft High-School Infielder Izaac Pacheco

With the MLB trade deadline in the rearview, how well did Mike Elias and the Baltimore Orioles’ front office do at improving for the future?. On Friday, Major League Baseball’s annual trade deadline, set for 4:00 PM ET this season, passed. Although several more trades were announced following the deadline, the four o’clock hour marked the end of a very busy day around baseball. Some of the biggest deals around the league included Javier Baez being traded to the New York Mets, Jose Berrios being traded to the Toronto Blue Jays, and the Los Angeles Dodgers acquiring both Max Scherzer and Trea Turner from the Washington Nationals. Within the flurry of moves was the Baltimore Orioles‘ pair of trades, in which the O’s shipped out right-handed reliever Shawn Armstrong and veteran shortstop Freddy Galvis for future assets.