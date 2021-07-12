Cancel
Detroit Tigers Draft High-School Infielder Izaac Pacheco

By Chris Brown
Cover picture for the articleWith the 39th overall pick in the 2021 MLB Draft the Detroit Tigers selected infielder Izaac Pacheco. After taking pitchers Jackson Jobe and Ty Madden with their first two picks, the Detroit Tigers took their first position player at 39th overall in Izaac Pacheco, a left-handed hitting high-school infielder from Friendswood, Texas.

