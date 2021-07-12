Cowboys Source: CeeDee Lamb Could 'Overtake' Amari As No. 1 WR

FRISCO - It is the proverbial "good problem to have'': The Dallas Cowboys have three wide receivers who, depending on who is asked, are capable of being a "No. 1.''

But one prominent Cowboys source tells CowboysSI.com that there is talk inside The Star about second-year wide receiver CeeDee Lamb being the guy on the rise - maybe even rising above Amari Cooper in the 2021 NFL season.

“Get your popcorn ready,'' said the bracelet Lamb recently wore during a media visit.

The Cowboys are ready.

QB Dak Prescott is back at 100 percent after ankle surgery, as he plans to demonstrate when we arrive in Oxnard for training camp on July 20. Cooper might not quite be ready for the very beginning of work in California as he rehabs from a minor ankle surgery - a fact that might mean more showcasing of Lamb to begin the summer work. ...

And a carryover from there that could find the second-year receiver from Oklahoma taking statistical command of the trio of top wideouts.

"I think he could overtake Amari as the No. 1,'' the source said.

Does this mean a "breakout'' season for Lamb? One could argue that he already experienced that as a rookie. Does it mean the Cowboys have to eventually consider a salary-cap shuffle as it relates to Cooper's $20 million salary? (Not to mention the 2022 free agency of fellow wideout Michael Gallup, who may become a $12 million APY pass-catcher)?

Yes, but those are issues for another day.

Starting soon: A healthy competition between Cooper, the lead wide receiver and four-time Pro Bowler who is a generous "big brother'' teacher to his younger teammates, and Lamb, who is bigger and stronger than he was as a rookie.

And the result? Maybe CeeDee Lamb, the former Oklahoma Sooners wide receiver and the 17th overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, rises. Or maybe he lifts Cooper to even greater heights. In the end, the "winner'' of a competition figures to be ... the Dallas Cowboys.