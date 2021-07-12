Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Cowboys Source: CeeDee Lamb Could 'Overtake' Amari As No. 1 WR

By Mike Fisher
Posted by 
CowboyMaven
CowboyMaven
 18 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GvwGz_0auYeaeL00

FRISCO - It is the proverbial "good problem to have'': The Dallas Cowboys have three wide receivers who, depending on who is asked, are capable of being a "No. 1.''

But one prominent Cowboys source tells CowboysSI.com that there is talk inside The Star about second-year wide receiver CeeDee Lamb being the guy on the rise - maybe even rising above Amari Cooper in the 2021 NFL season.

“Get your popcorn ready,'' said the bracelet Lamb recently wore during a media visit.

The Cowboys are ready.

QB Dak Prescott is back at 100 percent after ankle surgery, as he plans to demonstrate when we arrive in Oxnard for training camp on July 20. Cooper might not quite be ready for the very beginning of work in California as he rehabs from a minor ankle surgery - a fact that might mean more showcasing of Lamb to begin the summer work. ...

And a carryover from there that could find the second-year receiver from Oklahoma taking statistical command of the trio of top wideouts.

"I think he could overtake Amari as the No. 1,'' the source said.

Does this mean a "breakout'' season for Lamb? One could argue that he already experienced that as a rookie. Does it mean the Cowboys have to eventually consider a salary-cap shuffle as it relates to Cooper's $20 million salary? (Not to mention the 2022 free agency of fellow wideout Michael Gallup, who may become a $12 million APY pass-catcher)?

Yes, but those are issues for another day.

READ MORE: Predictions - Dallas Cowboys Top 10 'Hard Knocks' Storylines

Starting soon: A healthy competition between Cooper, the lead wide receiver and four-time Pro Bowler who is a generous "big brother'' teacher to his younger teammates, and Lamb, who is bigger and stronger than he was as a rookie.

And the result? Maybe CeeDee Lamb, the former Oklahoma Sooners wide receiver and the 17th overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, rises. Or maybe he lifts Cooper to even greater heights. In the end, the "winner'' of a competition figures to be ... the Dallas Cowboys.

Comments / 0

CowboyMaven

CowboyMaven

Dallas, TX
2K+
Followers
593
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

CowboyMaven is a FanNation channel dedicated to covering the Dallas Cowboys

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dak Prescott
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Dallas Cowboys#American Football#Cowboys Source#Cowboyssi Com#Apy#Oklahoma Sooners#Nfl Draft
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Dallas Cowboys
News Break
NFL
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Cowboys stay getting shipped to free agent CB Richard Sherman

With less than three weeks before the start of training camp, the Cowboys are largely done adding players to their roster. Some analysts however believe there is one high-profile free agent remaining who makes sense for Dallas to consider brining in to potentially bolster their secondary. As the calendar turns to July, Richard Sherman is still being linked to the Cowboys.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Cowboys Jerry Jones laughs as the Dolphins pay the price

It was tough, but letting Byron Jones walk was the right decision. The group of defensive backs on the Dallas Cowboys roster has been mediocre for quite some time. Owner Jerry Jones selected many cornerbacks over the years, but none played as well as the athletic freak from Connecticut. With...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Everson Griffen admits that leaving Vikings for Cowboys was a huge mistake

Everson Griffen wants back with the Minnesota Vikings after a year-long hiatus. Even he knows it was a mistake to leave for the Dallas Cowboys. Griffen hasn’t been the same since leaving Minneapolis. Despite signing a one-year deal and living out a goal of his to play in Dallas, Griffen regrets burning bridges on his way out of Minnesota.
NFLBleacher Report

Every NFL Team's Most Overpaid Player Entering 2021 Season

Due to the next-man-up nature of contracts and the consistent growth of the league, NFL players are as well-compensated as they've ever been. While we'll never fault a player for getting as much as they can, some of their teams may regret handing them big-money deals. Which players aren't living...
Texas StatePosted by
Dan Rogers

Three reasons why Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott will remind fans why he's one of the top running backs in the NFL

The biggest story line of the upcoming season for the Dallas Cowboys will be the return of their franchise quarterback Dak Prescott. After suffering a gruesome injury early in the season last year, the Cowboys found themselves in a hole they could never dig out of. Well, Dak is back and with that comes a lot of excitement for the 2021 season. But the return of Prescott isn't the only new thing we should see this season as the team will get back another key player who went missing a year ago - Ezekiel Elliott.
NFLaustinnews.net

11) Who Will Be Backup QB Behind Dak

FRISCO, Texas - The Cowboys made a rare move last offseason and acquired an established, experienced quarterback to back up Dak Prescott, who at the time, had never missed a game. Andy Dalton's signing proved to be a worthwhile investment although the Cowboys were still unable to make the playoffs...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Dez Bryant Says Former Cowboys Star Is Not Doing Well

During the mid-2000s, running back Marion Barber earned himself a reputation for being one of the toughest ballcarriers in the NFL. After a strong college career with the Minnesota Golden Gophers, Barber went on to have a strong, although brief, stint at the professional level. Unfortunately, Barber has had a...
NFLYardbarker

Goodbye Gallup: Cowboys Pay $12M Per Year Or Let WR Go?

Dallas Cowboys wideout Michael Gallup is entering the final season of his rookie contract -- one of the highest value contracts in the NFL. Given his performance through the first three years of his career, Gallup, who is set to earn just over $2 million in year four, is expected to be in line for a major extension somewhere in the area $12-$13 million annual.
NFLPosted by
The Big Lead

Anonymous NFL Coach Thinks the Cowboys Should Give Ezekiel Elliott Some of Dak Prescott's Money

Dak Prescott finally got his monster contract this offseason. With a new four-year $160 million deal Prescott will be one of the highest-paid players in the league over the next few years. Most of the top salaries in the NFL belong to quarterbacks. On a list of the top average salaries going into this season, the top 11 highest-paid players are quarterbacks. That's how the NFL works. Yet somehow ESPN's Jeremy Fowler found an anonymous football person who thinks the Cowboys should redistribute some of Prescott's money to Ezekiel Elliott.
NFLCBS Sports

Predicting final record for all 32 NFL teams, plus ranking all 32 rosters by talent and Rams uniform leak

I don't know if Tom Brady is directly related to King Midas, but I'm starting to think he is, because everything that guy touches turns to gold. It's now been roughly 16 months since Brady signed with the Buccaneers and in that time, Tampa Bay HAS STARTED WINNING SPORTS TITLES LEFT AND RIGHT. There is no way this is a coincidence. With the Lightning winning the Stanley Cup on Wednesday, Tampa has now claimed three championships since Sept. 28 of last year. That's three titles in 282 days. That's an average of one title every 94 days. It's insane.
NFLPosted by
CowboyMaven

'The Great Wall': Is Cowboys O-Line Again NFC East's Best?

After consultation with three NFL scouts, here's how we rank the four NFC East rosters in the O-line department. Even the most loyal fan of the Dallas Cowboys would likely concede that this offensive line is a work in progress. ... in an attempt to get where it was a few years ago, forget trying to recapture "The Great Wall'' level of play from the 1990's Super Bowl years.
NFLPosted by
CowboyMaven

Stephon Gilmore Trade to Cowboys? Costs In Rumored Patriots Deal

FRISCO - The Stephen Gilmore saga continues to evolve as training camp draws near. The Patriots All-Pro cornerback didn't attend the club's mandatory minicamp this summer as he continues to hold out for a new contract. Gilmore, 30, is entering the final year of his five-year, $65 million deal with...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Ezekiel Elliott Reacts To What He’s Seen From Cowboys Defense

Defense is the biggest mystery surrounding the Cowboys this upcoming season. Ezekiel Elliott has liked what he’s seen so far in training camp. Elliott praised the Cowboys defense several times while talking to reporters on Thursday. He mentioned the defense seems “refreshed, super confident and lots of energy,” per Jane Slater of NFL Network.

Comments / 0

Community Policy