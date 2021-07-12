Tyler nurse accused in patient deaths returns to court as trial date nears

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - An East Texan accused of killing multiple patients while working as a nurse was back in the 114th District Court for a pretrial hearing Monday morning. William Davis, 37, of Hallsville, is accused of injecting air into the arterial lines of patients at a Tyler heart hospital, killing at least two people and injuring several others. He is currently facing one charge of capital murder, one charge of first-degree murder, and five charges of first-degree aggravated assault.