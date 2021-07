Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom rarely responds to specific media reports, but he felt the need to do so Friday afternoon. On Wednesday, The Athletic’s Jim Bowden reported that Red Sox ownership was “encouraging Bloom to make a push” for Nationals ace Max Scherzer, who the Red Sox were known to have interest in. Though Boston did have some discussions with Washington about a deal, the Nats ended up dealing the three-time Cy Young award winner to the Dodgers in a massive blockbuster that sent Scherzer and shortstop Trea Turner to Los Angeles and catcher Keibert Ruiz, pitcher Josiah Gray and two other prospects to Washington.