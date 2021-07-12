Cancel
Rev. James Scahill officiating at memorial service of Danny Croteau a 'bright light in darkness of loss' (Letters)

I am a former Catholic who ended my affiliation with the church due to the revelation of widespread sexual abuses committed by priests and the complicit silence of those who ignored the abuse being perpetuated. The irreparable harm done to an undetermined number of victims has been incalculable. While one’s faith may remain unshaken, the institution has been permanently stained and scarred down to the roots of its foundation.

