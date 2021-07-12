Rev. James Scahill officiating at memorial service of Danny Croteau a ‘bright light in darkness of loss’ (Letters)

Myitkyina (Agenzia Fides) - Burmese priests, religious and lay faithful are on the front line to provide medical care to people who have been infected by the Covid-19 pandemic, while the country has registered about 5,000 new cases of infection every day in recent days. In many dioceses the work of solidarity is very extensive and constitutes a precious contribution to the common good. As Agenzia Fides learned, the Health Commission of the diocese of Myitkyina, in northern Myanmar, has mobilized numerous Catholic volunteers, in this moment of real emergency. Sister Ann Rose Nu Tawng, the nun who knelt in recent months to stop the military, who has become an icon of non-violent protest, is among those who wore the gown and protections to conduct the anti-Covid test in the clinic run by the nuns. Sister Ann Rose and the nuns are welcoming the respect and gratitude of many families affected by Covid-19 and of the entire local population, for their dedication. "I am ready to give my life in the service and care of the needy and suffering. I pray intensely to the Lord to save and bless the people of Myanmar", the nun told Agenzia Fide. Among the various structures, the diocese of Myitkyina has organized a special health center for patients affected by Covid, which provides complete assistance, including the administration of oxygen, to the sick and their families.