Nancy Pelosi to speak at Smith College and receive an honorary degree at Presidential Colloquium in September

By Cassie McGrath
MassLive.com
MassLive.com
 18 days ago
Nancy Pelosi will deliver a Presidential Colloquium at Smith College’s John M. Greene Hall on Sept. 8. The 8 p.m. talk will serve as the opening for Smith’s Year on Democracies. The free event is open to the public, but tickets will be required. The event will also be livestreamed on the school’s Facebook page.

