AMHERST — This community rural character and roots cannot be denied — at least on Saturdays from April to November when the Amherst Farmers Market is open on North Common. Farmer John Spineti, a leader in the market’s formation five decades ago, said that between 3,000 and 4,000 people shop there each week. Starting small in 1972 and now in its 50th year, the enterprise has grown to 44 local vendors.