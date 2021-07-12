Cargill and TGI Fridays partner on Bold Heroes initiative

LOUISVILLE, KY. — New menu items at KFC, Pizza Hut and Taco Bell drove more consumers to the Yum! Brands Inc. subsidiaries in the second quarter. KFC saw strength in its new chicken sandwich, while Pizza Hut benefited from its Detroit-style pizza, Edge Pizza and two new offerings featuring plant-based sausage from Beyond Meat, said David Gibbs, chief executive officer, during a July 29 conference call with analysts. Taco Bell kicked off the quarter with the return of the Quesalupa as part of its $5 Cravings Box, followed by the relaunch of the Naked Chicken Chalupa.