Cargill and TGI Fridays partner on Bold Heroes initiative
MINNETONKA, MINN. – Cargill and TGI Fridays have teamed up this summer to build the Bold Heroes initiative in support of firefighters across the nation for their dedication to their communities during a year of uncertainty. The two companies designed the initiative to provide firefighters across the nation with TGI Fridays frozen beef patties, condiments and grilling supplies so they can host cookouts at fire stations across the United States.www.meatpoultry.com
