Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Advocacy

Cargill and TGI Fridays partner on Bold Heroes initiative

By Bob Sims
meatpoultry.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMINNETONKA, MINN. – Cargill and TGI Fridays have teamed up this summer to build the Bold Heroes initiative in support of firefighters across the nation for their dedication to their communities during a year of uncertainty. The two companies designed the initiative to provide firefighters across the nation with TGI Fridays frozen beef patties, condiments and grilling supplies so they can host cookouts at fire stations across the United States.

www.meatpoultry.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cargill#Tgi Fridays#Grilling#Philadelphia#Fire Stations#Food Drink#Tgi Fridays#Bold Heroes
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Economy
News Break
Society
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Industrymeatpoultry.com

Research firm shows chicken category’s growth during COVID-19

CHICAGO – In its new 2021 Chicken Global Menu Category Report, Technomic outlines the chicken menu category’s global foodservice sales, COVID-19’s impact on the category, consumer consumption insights and preferences, menu trends and more. The market research company finds that chicken is poised for big growth, continuing its momentum from...
Kansas City, MOmeatpoultry.com

Podcast: Putting together Costco’s personal supply

KANSAS CITY, MO. – On this week’s MEAT+POULTRY Podcast, our Operations Executive of the Year, Walt Shafer, discusses some of the details of his latest success as chief operations officer at Costco owned Lincoln Premium Poultry in Fremont, Neb., Costco’s exclusive and fully integrated chicken supplier. Shafer begins with his...
Drinksmeatpoultry.com

Kerry: Sustainability becomes more important to consumers

BELOIT, WIS. — Consumers are demanding increased sustainability credentials from their food and beverages, according to a new report from Kerry. The company surveyed more than 14,000 consumers across 18 countries and found 49% of global consumers consider sustainability attributes when purchasing food and beverages. Sustainability attributes were most important for dairy, meat and their plant-based counterparts and were less important for alcoholic beverages, snacks and non-alcoholic beverages.
Grocery & Supermaketabc23.com

Walmart Changes Mask Wearing Policy

Walmart is once again requiring employees wear masks inside. The new policy is effective immediately in places with substantial or high transmission of COVID-19. Masks will still be optional for customers. Walmart ditched its mask mandate in May. But re-evaluated the policy after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention...
Medical & Biotechrubbernews.com

Cargill, Helm to build renewable BDO facility

HAMBURG, Germany—Minnesota-based food corporation Cargill and German chemicals distributor Helm A.G. have joined forces to establish the first commercial-scale, renewable 1,4-butanediol (BDO) production plant in the U.S. The two companies will invest a combined $300 million in the JV, Qore, to produce bio-based Qira-branded BDO, the companies announced in a...
Rock County, WIwclo.com

Rock County renews mask recommendation

The Rock County Health Department is once again recommending everyone, including those vaccinated against COVID-19, to wear masks indoors in public settings. Health Officer Katrina Harwood says the recommendation follows updated guidance from the CDC. Harwood says the recent increase in the local rate of infection now ranks Rock County in the CDC’s substantial transmission category. She says the resurgence of infections is generally attributed to the unvaccinated. The health department intends to evaluate the need to update the guidance weekly.
Societytlnt.com

Should White People Do DEI Work?

“I just can’t even, anymore” he sighed, exasperated. “My patience for well-meaning white people has run out. We’re supposed to congratulate white folks for doing the most minimal thing. For doing what they already should have, long ago!”. Everyone nodded in agreement. I was the only white person in the...
Advocacylimarotary.com

Initiatives

Learn about initiatives for the 2021-2022 Rotary year. Welcome to the new Rotary year! With each new Rotary year, a new theme, President, and set of initiatives are announced. Elected for the 2021-22 term, Rotary International President Shekhar Mehta is a member of the Rotary Club of Calcutta-Mahanagar, West Bengal, India. You can learn about his theme, his travels, and his goals for the year.
Businessmeatpoultry.com

Yum! Brands earnings show improvement after introduction of new menu items

LOUISVILLE, KY. — New menu items at KFC, Pizza Hut and Taco Bell drove more consumers to the Yum! Brands Inc. subsidiaries in the second quarter. KFC saw strength in its new chicken sandwich, while Pizza Hut benefited from its Detroit-style pizza, Edge Pizza and two new offerings featuring plant-based sausage from Beyond Meat, said David Gibbs, chief executive officer, during a July 29 conference call with analysts. Taco Bell kicked off the quarter with the return of the Quesalupa as part of its $5 Cravings Box, followed by the relaunch of the Naked Chicken Chalupa.
Flower Mound, TXPosted by
DFW Community News

Foodie Friday: Wicked BOLD Vegan Kitchen

It’s all about family at Flower Mound’s newest vegan establishment, Wicked BOLD Vegan Kitchen. Owners Deric and Brooklynn Cahill named the restaurant after their family members – Brooklynn, Ophelia, Landon & Deric (BOLD). And they began their vegan journey after they learned their daughter couldn’t eat animal products like cheese and eggs.
Congress & Courtsmeatpoultry.com

Congressional committees spotlight beef supply chain

WASHINGTON – Committees in both the House of Representatives and US Senate examined the current conditions of the US beef supply chain on July 28 including how more competitiveness can be restored to the market. The instances cited in both hearings that influenced the cattle industry were the major Tyson...
HealthWest Central Tribune

Health Fusion: Health inequities. Are there ways to close the gap

Imagine not following up with your health care provider after a screening test came back positive for cancer because you didn't have insurance and couldn't afford an appointment. Think about what it would be like to be at greater risk of dying during childbirth because of your race. Those situations,...
Alpena County, MIPosted by
9&10 News

Delta Variant Identified In Alpena Co.

The District Health Department No. 4 announced on Friday a unvaccinated female tested positive for the Delta Variant (B.1.617.2) in Alpena County. The health department says only a small percentage of Covid-19 test samples are sent to identify any variant strains. They also say that is is likely there are more unidentified cases of the Delta Variant in the county.
California Statemeatpoultry.com

Hesse Enterprise buys California’s Ideal Meat & Provisions

SIOUX CITY, IOWA – Hesse Enterprises recently announced its acquisition of Northridge, Calif.-based Ideal Meat & Provisions Inc. Ideal Meat LLC will be the new name of the entity, according to Hesse. It currently produces pork, beef, poultry, lamb and veal products. The company was founded in 1986 by Larry Vad.
Agriculturemeatpoultry.com

ASF confirmed in Dominican Republic

WASHINGTON – An existing cooperative surveillance program confirmed the presence of African swine fever (ASF) in the Dominican Republic, the Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) of the US Department of Agriculture said. There are numerous safeguards in place to protect the US pork industry, according to APHIS. Pork...

Comments / 0

Community Policy