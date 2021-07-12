Cancel
Verizon, Huawei settle US patent dispute

By Justin Springham
mobileworldlive.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVerizon and Huawei averted a legal showdown by settling a patent dispute involving their respective optical technologies less than a week after taking the matter to a US court. Their confidential settlement ends the court battle along with a separate legal action Huawei filed against Verizon which was scheduled to...

