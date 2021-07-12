Cancel
Kittitas County, WA

Kittitas Valley Fire and Rescue crews aid in protecting structures on Yakima Training Center Saturday in response to explosive wildfire

By KARL HOLAPPA staff writer
dailyrecordnews.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKittitas Valley Fire and Rescue crews lent a critical hand Saturday protecting resources at the Yakima Training Center as a wildfire threatened sensitive structures, including a fuel depot on the site. According to a Sunday update from the Southeast Washington Interagency Team, the Burbank Fire is estimated at approximately 7,000...

