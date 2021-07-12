Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

OnePlus is also throttling prices on the 9 and 9 Pro

By Jules Wang
Posted by 
Android Police
Android Police
 18 days ago
Cover picture for the article

OnePlus has yet another sale going on. This time, it's slicing prices on the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro. And they aren't just piddly little discounts, either. The OnePlus 9 is a terrific option as it packs a ton of tech for what's supposed to be a "base package." It's got the Snapdragon 888 chipset, extremely fast 65W charging capabilities, extremely convenient 15W wireless charging, two high-resolution rear camera sensors, and a very usable UI on top of Android. The OnePlus 9 Pro steps it up with a extra-dynamic display and boosts wireless charging to a ridiculous 50W. They're both great devices on their own merits, though their creators can get a little touchy about letting those merits shine...

www.androidpolice.com

Comments / 0

Android Police

Android Police

Oakland, CA
2K+
Followers
6K+
Post
283K+
Views
ABOUT

Subscribe to Android Police and get updates about the latest Android news, useful applications, explosive games, upcoming phones and tablets, comprehensive tutorials, handy tips, and other tidbits from the exciting world of Android. Read reviews, answer polls, and chime in with your own two cents. Android Police - looking after all things Android.

 https://www.androidpolice.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ui#Bestop9pro
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Oneplus
Related
ElectronicsPhandroid

OnePlus Buds Pro to feature adaptive noise cancellation

Last week, OnePlus made a surprising announcement when they confirmed the existence of an upcoming accessory – the OnePlus Buds Pro. In fact, the company not only confirmed it, but it seemed as though they were looking for people to test it out ahead of its launch. Unfortunately, apart from that, not much else is known about the earbuds.
Electronicstechviral.net

OnePlus Buds Pro will have ANC, Wireless Charging & More

OnePlus is all set to launch a new smartphone OnePlus Nord 2, along with TWS-earbuds, later this month. To be called OnePlus Buds Pro is the high-end TWS earphones that will be launched on July 22 at the launch event. The new OnePlus earphones will bring few premium features like...
Electronicsmspoweruser.com

OnePlus Buds Pro specs revealed by OnePlus’ R&D chief

OnePlus Buds Pro is now confirmed to release alongside the OnePlus Nord 2 on July 22, but we didn’t know was the key details about the specifications of the earless earbuds. That changes today as the OnePlus R&D chief Kinder Liu has given key details about the Buds Pro to CNET.
ElectronicsTroy Record

OnePlus Enters Premium Audio Space with OnePlus Buds Pro True Wireless Earbuds

Smart Adaptive Noise Cancellation and the Longest Lasting ANC Earbuds Gives the Ultimate User Experience. NEW YORK, July 22, 2021 /CNW/ -- OnePlus unveiled its first smart adaptive noise cancellation (ANC) earbuds, the OnePlus Buds Pro. The new, premium, true wireless earbuds feature an industry-leading smart noise reduction system, superior call quality, extended battery performance, and a more personalized sound to create a truly immersive and premium audio experience.
Electronicsinputmag.com

OnePlus Buds Pro sure look a lot like cheaper AirPods Pro

In addition to building up buzz for the official reveal of the Nord 2, the follow-up to last year’s breakout midrange phone, OnePlus is also hyping up the OnePlus Buds Pro. Last year’s OnePlus Buds were a delightful $79 surprise. While they didn’t sound the best, they performed great for the price while looking a lot like Apple’s AirPods. With the Buds Pro, OnePlus is joining its competitors in the increasingly crowded active noise-cancellation (ANC) wireless earbuds space.
Cell PhonesPosted by
Android Police

Samsung Galaxy buyer's guide: The best Samsung phones at every price in 2021

This story was originally published . Added new information for several devices from Android Police's own reviews. As much as Google would like to lead in the space, the Android hardware conversation is all but defined by Samsung. The Korean manufacturer is the go-to for tons of shoppers, so much so that "Android" and "Galaxy" are synonymous to many. It also offers roughly six million different models, with prices from just over a hundred bucks to well into four-digit territory. So if you're looking to buy, how do you choose? Here, we break down your options — from super-premium to the bare necessities.
Cell PhonesThe Verge

OnePlus’ capable Nord 2 made better by midrange price

OnePlus has officially announced the Nord 2, a successor to last year’s excellent midrange debut. Like the original, the Nord 2 is releasing in Europe and India, and there are no plans for a US release. In Europe and the UK, prices start at £399 / €399 for its 8GB RAM / 128GB storage model, rising to £469 / €499 for a 12GB RAM / 256GB version (about $550 and $645, respectively). In the UK, preorders open on July 22nd from OnePlus.com and Amazon, and the phone goes on general sale on July 28th. You can read my first-hand impressions of the phone over in my full review.
Cell PhonesAndroid Central

Should you buy a OnePlus 8 or 8 Pro in 2021?

As we see with most OnePlus device launches, the smaller device of the two doesn't get as much "love" as the Pro model. Unfortunately, this trend remained true when the OnePlus 8 series was released, and the OnePlus 8 kind of gets a bad rap. There's something to be said...
NFLtechnave.com

OnePlus Nord 2 5G Price in Malaysia & Specs

The OnePlus Nord 2 5G is powered by a MediaTek MT6893 Dimensity 1200 5G (6 nm) CPU processor with 128GB 8GB RAM, 256GB 12GB RAM, UFS 2.1. The device also has a 6.44-inch Fluid AMOLED (1080 x 2400 pixels, 409 ppi) display. It has a Triple: 50 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/1.56", 1.0µm, PDAF, OIS + 8 MP, f/2.3, 119˚ (ultrawide) + 2MP rear camera and supports Wifi, NFC, GPS, 3G, 4G LTE and 5G. It packs in a Li-Po 4500 mAh, non-removable battery, running on Android 11, OxygenOS 11.X.
Electronicspocketnow.com

iPad Air is getting $110 discount, AirPods Pro and more are also on sale

We start today’s deals with several Apple products, starting with the latest 10.9-inch iPad Air that has dropped to just $639 after receiving a 15 percent discount, which translates to $110 savings. This deal is applied to the Rose Gold color option with WiFi-only support and 256GB of storage space. Now, you can also grab other color options for $650, as the other four color variants are getting a $99 discount. The 64GB is also getting a $99 discount, which means you can grab yours for $500.
Cell Phonesmspoweruser.com

OnePlus Nord 2 may also be available in Red color option

OnePlus is going to hold an event tomorrow, July 22, to launch OnePlus Nord and its new earbuds OnePlus Buds Pro. And just a day before the launch of the upcoming Nord smartphone, we’ve got to know some exciting details about the upcoming smartphone. According to leaked renders published by...
Electronicsreviewgeek.com

OnePlus Buds Pro Can Adapt ANC to Your Surroundings

OnePlus has officially announced its upcoming Buds Pro, a $150 competitor to the similarly-named AirPods Pro and Galaxy Buds Pro. With their unique design, Dolby Atmos support, wireless charging, a big battery, and an ANC mode that adapts to your surroundings, the Buds Pro looks like OnePlus’ first attempt to really stand out in the audio market.
ElectronicsThe Verge

OnePlus Buds Pro announced, coming September 1st for $150

OnePlus today announced its third set of true wireless earbuds, the OnePlus Buds Pro. Dubbed as the company’s “most advanced listening device” yet, the new earbuds are debuting alongside the Nord 2 smartphone. They go on sale in the US and Canada on September 1st for $149.99 and come in either white or matte black.
Cell PhonesCNET

OnePlus Nord 2: An impressive 5G phone at an affordable price

OnePlus calls its brand new Nord 2 the "flagship killer," and I get why. This phone has impressive specs, performs well and when paired with a reasonable starting price (only £399 here in the UK), it's designed to offer everything you'd need from a phone without emptying your bank account. A powerful processor, a solid dual rear camera setup, 5G connectivity, super fast charging -- and it's not bad to look at either.

Comments / 0

Community Policy