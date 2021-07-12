Firefighters lost in Thirtymile Fire memorialized at Roslyn Cemetery Saturday
They came to remember the lives lost to a tragic event that changed four families and multiple communities forever on a hot, dry day in July 20 years ago. Scores of first responders, family members, friends and community residents gathered at the Roslyn Cemetery Saturday to memorialize the 20th anniversary of the loss of firefighters Tom Craven, Karen Fitzpatrick, Jessica Johnson, and Devin Weaver in the Thirtymile Fire, which burned approximately 9,300 acres in July 2001 approximately 30 miles north of Winthrop.www.dailyrecordnews.com
