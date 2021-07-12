Nina Hollein’s Shape-Shifting Fall Collection Is on View in a Frankfurt Museum

Christine Chiu, the star and producer of the Netflix series Bling Empire, is no stranger to Couture Fashion Week. Chiu has been traveling to Paris for years to take in fashion shows from some of the world's most admired designers—but this year's visit was just a little different. Not only was her schedule significantly diminished in the era of Covid-19 (she attended only five shows instead of the usual dozen or more), but she had the opportunity to bring her family—husband, Dr. Gabriel Chu, and their son, who's known as Baby G—along.