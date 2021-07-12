Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Designers & Collections

Nina Hollein’s Shape-Shifting Fall Collection Is on View in a Frankfurt Museum

By Emily Farr a
Posted by 
Vogue Magazine
Vogue Magazine
 18 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Frankfurt Fashion Week debuted last weekend with a mostly-digital lineup of conferences, live-streams, and video presentations. With ongoing COVID restrictions in Germany, physical fashion shows were few and far between, but there was one IRL event that stood out: “Palindrome,” an exhibition at Kunstverein Familie Montez. Featuring clothes by Nina Hollein and paintings by her brother, Philipp Schweiger, “Palindrome” challenges the viewer to approach both fashion and art as somewhat temporal: Hollein specializes in shape-shifting clothes—a skirt becomes a cape, a dress comes with removable sleeves, etc.—while Schweiger’s abstract landscapes are often installed side-by-side, depicting the same scene from two perspectives.

www.vogue.com

Comments / 0

Vogue Magazine

Vogue Magazine

6K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Vogue places fashion in the context of culture and the world we live in—how we dress, live and socialize; what we eat, listen to and watch; who leads and inspires us. Vogue immerses itself in fashion, always leading readers to what will happen next. Thought-provoking, relevant and always influential, Vogue defines the culture of fashion.

 https://www.vogue.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Museum#Frankfurt#Fashion Week#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Arts
News Break
Fashion Show
News Break
Fashion
Country
Germany
News Break
Designers & Collections
Related
Designers & Collectionstownandcountrymag.com

Christine Chiu's Paris Couture Week Diary

Christine Chiu, the star and producer of the Netflix series Bling Empire, is no stranger to Couture Fashion Week. Chiu has been traveling to Paris for years to take in fashion shows from some of the world's most admired designers—but this year's visit was just a little different. Not only was her schedule significantly diminished in the era of Covid-19 (she attended only five shows instead of the usual dozen or more), but she had the opportunity to bring her family—husband, Dr. Gabriel Chu, and their son, who's known as Baby G—along.
Designers & CollectionsHighsnobiety

All About Carhartt WIP's Fall/Winter 2021 Collection Lookbook

Key Pieces: Plush fleece jackets, pants, and gloves are a neat riff on a casual favorite. However, the hooded corduroy jacket, pigment-dyed hoodies, and reworked Detroit jackets are properly progressive revisions to the familiar formula. Buy: Carhartt WIP. Editor's Notes: What would you expect from Carhartt WIP besides wearable workwear...
MuseumsPosted by
WGAU

UGA Museum debuts expanded contemporary collection

From July 17 to Dec. 5, 2021, the Georgia Museum of Art will share refreshingly modern works of art in the exhibition “Neo-Abstraction: Celebrating a Gift of Contemporary Art from John and Sara Shlesinger.” “Neo-Abstraction” highlights the resurgence of abstract art among contemporary artists, including an early spin painting by Damien Hirst and a photographic abstraction by Walead Beshty. Cutting-edge art like Sarah Braman’s “Coexist,” a striking juxtaposition of commonplace objects, will be on view alongside more familiar approaches to abstraction, like Daniel Hesidence’s colorful canvases of humanoid figures and celestial bodies.
Designers & Collectionsmalemodelscene.net

Discover LOUIS VUITTON Men’s Fall Winter 2021 Accessories Collection

Luxury house LOUIS VUITTON presented its Fall Winter 2021.22 Men’s Accessories Collection created by Virgil Abloh, that celebrates art and open-mindedness. The sunglasses and jewels playful collection features elegant yet casual pieces, that highlight everyday wardrobe. “With fluorescent links, the iconic LV Chain Links revisited every season proudly display full...
Museumsdailyrecordnews.com

Middleton-Hunt collection is the history of one family’s heritage on display at the Clymer Museum/Gallery

Robin Hunt stood in the McGiffen Room in the John Clymer Museum/Gallery, whimsically looking over the 32 items on display. Handmade elk hide shirts with exquisite beadwork hung on the wall. An eagle feather headdress was the centerpiece across the room, each feather representing a feat of valor, whether it was counting coup or a brave act during battle or on the hunt. His father Robert Hunt Sr.’s deerskin gloves with impeccable beadwork were included in the display case below.
Designers & CollectionsForexTV.com

A Fashion Show in Homage to Alber Elbaz Will Close Paris Fashion Week

AZ Factory, the fashion start-up initiated by Alber Elbaz, is set to close Paris Fashion Week this fall with a fashion show in homage to the beloved designer, who died on April 24 from COVID-19. Titled “Love Brings Love,” the show has been scheduled for Oct. 5 at 8 p.m. CET and “will pay tribute to Alber’s creative vision and his extraordinary love for the fashion family,” the brand said in a brief statement.
Designers & CollectionsWallpaper*

Biking with Celine’s S/S 2022 menswear Cosmic Cruiser collection

Escapism has been a pervasive influence on the S/S 2022 menswear catwalks, from Loewe’s hedonistic ravers to Lanvin’s paradisal shore seekers. Hedi Slimane has had a sense of adventure on the mind since Celine’s runway shows moved online, offering panoramic sweeps and spectacular drone-shot footage of deserted motor racing tracks, sports stadiums and 16th-century castles, where his E-boy-inspired rebellious renegade models strode amongst twisting turrets and sporting lanes.
MuseumsTennessee Tribune

Vickie Pierre: Be My Herald of What’s to Come On View now through September 5 at the Boca Raton Museum of Art

Like the town crier in a fractured fairy tale, “Be My Herald of What’s to Come” rings in Vickie Pierre’s premiere solo museum show at the Boca Raton Museum of Art. In this new exhibition, her works cast a feminine deity spell within the Museum gallery. In the installation she created in 2020, titled “Black Flowers Blossom (Hanging Tree),” the artist honors the souls of people lost to racial injustice, including George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery, and the many others.
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
Vogue Magazine

Giorgia Gabriele Wore a Custom Off-White Wedding Dress With a 26-Foot Train to Her Ceremony on Lake Como

Giorgia Gabriele, the founder and creative director of the fashion brand Wandering, and Andrea Grilli, the CEO of Off-White’s licensee New Guards Group, ran in the same work circles for years. “And then, at the end of 2017, something changed,” Giorgia remembers. “We just clicked. We connected on a completely different level and fell in love. We’ve been together ever since.”
Visual ArtPosted by
ARTnews

Christie’s Nabs $200 M. Cox Collection, National History Museum Sues Insurer, and More: Morning Links for July 29, 2021

To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. READY YOUR PADDLES. Christie’s has secured the formidable Impressionist art collection of oilman Edwin L. Cox, who died last year at 99, and will offer it in a November sale. The auction house thinks Cox’s art could bring in $200 million, the Dallas Morning News reports, with Gustave Caillebotte’s 1875 Jeune Homme à Sa Fenêtre potentially going for north of $50 million. There are major pieces by Vincent Van Gogh and Paul Cézanne, too. Stephane Connery , the Cox estate’s art adviser, told the paper that many of the pieces “were last seen publicly before World War II.” Some proceeds will go toward philanthropy. A pre-auction world tour of some works is planned.
Miami, FLPosted by
Vogue Magazine

Collection

Miami was a popular spot for pandemic relocators; at one point the New York Post called south Florida the sixth borough. Though Johanna Ortiz is based in Cali, Colombia, she found herself in Miami recently too. It’s both the inspiration for and the backdrop of her new resort collection. These photos were taken in Little Havana and Little Haiti; she prefers their soft, sunbaked pastels to the fresh paint jobs of Miami Beach.
Designers & CollectionsHighsnobiety

Marine Serre CORE Fall/Winter 2021 Collection Campaign

Buy: Marine Serre, SSENSE, MATCHESFASHION.COM, Browns. Editor's Notes: This is no mere ready-to-wear collection: Marine Serre's CORE collection is accompanied by a documentary and book that flesh out the line's all-purpose ethos. The design process — which sees Serre and her team upcycling and repurposing existing fabrics into new designs — is tantamount, but there's also an emphasis on the human element, demonstrating the inherent wearability at the core of the Marine Serre line.

Comments / 0

Community Policy