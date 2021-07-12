Nina Hollein’s Shape-Shifting Fall Collection Is on View in a Frankfurt Museum
Frankfurt Fashion Week debuted last weekend with a mostly-digital lineup of conferences, live-streams, and video presentations. With ongoing COVID restrictions in Germany, physical fashion shows were few and far between, but there was one IRL event that stood out: “Palindrome,” an exhibition at Kunstverein Familie Montez. Featuring clothes by Nina Hollein and paintings by her brother, Philipp Schweiger, “Palindrome” challenges the viewer to approach both fashion and art as somewhat temporal: Hollein specializes in shape-shifting clothes—a skirt becomes a cape, a dress comes with removable sleeves, etc.—while Schweiger’s abstract landscapes are often installed side-by-side, depicting the same scene from two perspectives.www.vogue.com
