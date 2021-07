Listen, I'm not one to be ~easily influenced~ into trying something just because a celebrity or influencer posts about it. ...Well, okay, except for that one time I tried the viral Hanacure face mask. Or, fine, that other time I ordered Curology (but it really works! Sue me!). Or, ugh, that time I tried—and surprisingly loved—soap brows. But! I can say that I did hold out on trying one incredibly popular trend for years: PRP microneedling—aka the vampire facial. Yup, despite the fact that Kim Kardashian posted a viral selfie of her own vampire facial in 2013, I saw that bloodied towel next to her and decided I'd sit that trend out.