Phoenix, AZ

Tweets by Rose Law Group attorney Tom Galvin show there’s something happening with Phoenix 911 dispatchers… and it’s serious

By Featured News
roselawgroupreporter.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn Phoenix, there’s appears to be an underreported crisis concerning its emergency services. They’re taking an absurd amount of time to reach people in need. Need to call 911? Well, you could be waiting upwards of eight minutes just for someone to pick up the phone. I’m not kidding. The 911 dispatchers have been few and far between in the area. It’s been this way for months. Here’s a report about the situation in April. Those already working 911 dispatch are also suffering burnout from overwork. One woman died after working a 16-hour shift after recovering from COVID (via CBS 5 Phoenix):

