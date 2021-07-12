N’Keal Harry will attend Patriots training camp despite trade request (report)
N’Keal Harry’s trade request reportedly won’t keep him away from training camp. According to NFL insider Josina Anderson, the Patriots wide receiver will still come to the facility as his request hangs in the air. As it stands, Harry is behind Nelson Agholor, Kendrick Bourne and Jakobi Meyers on the depth chart, and will need to compete with Gunner Olszewski, Tre Nixon, Marvin Hall and Isaiah Zuber for a roster spot.www.masslive.com
