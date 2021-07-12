Cancel
NFL

N’Keal Harry will attend Patriots training camp despite trade request (report)

By Chris Mason
MassLive.com
 18 days ago
Cover picture for the article

N’Keal Harry’s trade request reportedly won’t keep him away from training camp. According to NFL insider Josina Anderson, the Patriots wide receiver will still come to the facility as his request hangs in the air. As it stands, Harry is behind Nelson Agholor, Kendrick Bourne and Jakobi Meyers on the depth chart, and will need to compete with Gunner Olszewski, Tre Nixon, Marvin Hall and Isaiah Zuber for a roster spot.

