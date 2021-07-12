Cancel
Southern State CC forming eSports team for fall semester

By Wilmington News Journal
wnewsj.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSouthern State Community College is now recruiting players for the 2021 fall semester eSports team. The Patriots eSports team will compete in the National Association of Collegiate eSports League this fall. The team’s goal, according to a press release, is provide players the opportunity to express their competitiveness and passion for gaming while working to complete their degree and provide scholarships to student-athletes.

