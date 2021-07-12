Southern State CC forming eSports team for fall semester

West Virginia Northern Community College (WVNCC) will host an outdoor registration event, Registration Roundup, for students who still need to register for classes for the Fall Semester. Events will be held 8 – 11 a.m. and 4 – 6 p.m. on July 22, at the New Martinsville Campus, July 23, at the Wheeling Campus and July 26, at the Weirton Campus. Students can meet with staff from admissions and financial aid departments, as well as speak with advisors to help students register for classes.