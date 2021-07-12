Cancel
Ellensburg, WA

Local bus shelter artwork brings a little color to the world

By RODNEY HARWOOD staff writer
dailyrecordnews.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEllensburg and the Kittitas Valley are blessed to have many gifted and talented artists, adding their own personal touch to the various projects around town. The First Friday Art Walk is back in full swing, showcasing several artists in the businesses, galleries and museums in the downtown district. Justin Gibbens and Will Bow painted an original 130-foot by 70-foot piece of work on top of the Elks Building, giving Hotel Windrow customers an exciting view from the Top of the Burg.

