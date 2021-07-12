New Amsterdam season 4 filming kicks off, Ryan Eggold confirms

Is Good Girls new tonight over on NBC? Or, is the show gone for good? Within this article, we’ll of course do our part to answer these questions. So what do we know at the moment? Let’s just say that we wish it was good news. Unfortunately, there is no new installment of the Retta – Christina Hendricks series on the air tonight. Not only that, but there may not be another one ever. Good Girls was canceled earlier this summer and at the time of this writing, we’ve yet to hear anything to suggest that it will be back for another batch of episodes elsewhere.