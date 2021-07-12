New Amsterdam season 4 filming kicks off, Ryan Eggold confirms
Today marks the New Amsterdam cast and crew celebrating the start of a new chapter; season 4 filming is underway!. In a new post on Instagram, star Ryan Eggold confirmed the news by sharing an image alongside a caption noting that the “first day of school” is here. The cast is back on set after a virus-shortened third season, and the hope is that they can do something closer to a full season this time around. The medical drama is one of the first returning fall shows to be back in production, and they’re going to have a lot of ground to cover story-wise.cartermatt.com
