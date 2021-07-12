Cancel
Chandler, AZ

Chandler to vote on annexation, townhouse development

By Featured News
roselawgroupreporter.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Chandler City Council is scheduled to vote on annexing 5 acres of land and then rezoning the property for a townhouse development. The 5-acre parcel is currently unincorporated, zoned for agriculture use and is home to one single-family residence.The land at Arizona Avenue and Appleby Road is owned by Gwen Farmer. Development plans for a 78-unit townhouse community have been submitted by Porter Kyler Builders.

roselawgroupreporter.com

Comments / 2

Comments / 2

