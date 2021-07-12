Chandler to vote on annexation, townhouse development

The Chandler City Council is scheduled to vote on annexing 5 acres of land and then rezoning the property for a townhouse development. The 5-acre parcel is currently unincorporated, zoned for agriculture use and is home to one single-family residence.The land at Arizona Avenue and Appleby Road is owned by Gwen Farmer. Development plans for a 78-unit townhouse community have been submitted by Porter Kyler Builders.