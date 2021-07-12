Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Smithfield, VA

Smithfield names new president, CEO

By Eric Schroeder
meatpoultry.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSMITHFIELD, VA. – Shane Smith has been promoted to president and chief executive officer of Smithfield Foods Inc. He succeeds Dennis Organ, who is stepping down for personal reasons. Smith has been with Smithfield since 2003, most recently as chief strategy officer since November 2020, where he helped develop, execute...

www.meatpoultry.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Smithfield, VA
Business
City
Smithfield, VA
Local
Virginia Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mergers And Acquisitions#Ceo#Smithfield Foods Inc#Smithfield Renewables#European#William Mary
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
Related
Sarasota, FLbusinessobserverfl.com

Goodwill Manasota names new president

Goodwill Industries Manasota recently named a new president following a nationwide search. Donn Githens assumed the role of president July 1, 2021. He succeeds president and CEO Bob Rosinsky who will remain CEO until his retirement in June 2022. Rosinsky will assist Githens and the company’s board of directors with strategic planning, organizational development, project management and the transition.
Chesterfield, MOSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

People in Business: CFO hired for Goedeker; YWCA names president, CEO

Maria Johnson was named chief financial officer of 1847 Goedeker Inc. Bob Barry was appointed chief accounting officer. Zach Williams joined Lawyers Realty Co. as real estate adviser/agent. Northwestern Mutual added Cassandra Clemens as director of recruitment and selection in its Chesterfield office. Andrew Chipperfield joined Baker Sterchi Cowden &...
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Towne Bank (TOWN) Names Brad E. Schwartz President and CEO

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. TowneBank (NASDAQ: Towne) announced today that its Board of Directors has elected Brad Schwartz as President and Chief Operating Officer succeeding J. Morgan Davis who will continue to serve as Chief Executive Officer of the Company.
Virginia, MNhometownfocus.us

Laurentian Chamber of Commerce hires new president/CEO

QUAD CITIES — The Laurentian Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors has selected Teresa Appelwick as the organization’s newpPresident and CEO. She begins her tenure with the chamber on August 17. Appelwick joins the organization after most recently serving as the director of operations for the Great Falls Area Chamber...
Houghton, MIWLUC

MTEC SmartZone appoints David Rowe as CEO

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - The MTEC SmartZone Board of Directors Friday announced the appointment of David Rowe as Chief Executive Officer effective August 1, 2021. Rowe is a multi-disciplinary professional with an extensive background in business and product development, management, finance and market research. He has a long and successful track record of developing community relationships and strategic partnerships.
Businesslngindustry.com

GTT appoints new CFO

A graduate of HEC Paris, Virginie Aubagnac began her career in the Finance Department of Rallye, and then became project manager for the Deputy Managing Director of the same company. She then joined the Strategy and Planning Department of the Casino Group. In 2008, she took part in the creation of GreenYellow, a company offering B2B solutions for energy transition (particularly photovoltaic and energy efficiency), where she held the positions of Secretary General and Chief Financial Officer, then Managing Director in charge of finance from 2017 to 2020.
Grand Rapids, MIGrand Rapids Business Journal

Dematic names SVP of project execution, Americas

A global maker of automation systems hired a new senior vice president who will be based in Grand Rapids. Atlanta-based Dematic said Tuesday, July 27, it hired Alexandre Guiard as senior vice president, project execution, Americas. He will be based in Dematic Americas’ headquarters in Grand Rapids. In his new...
Businesscranberryeagle.com

UPMC board chooses new CEO and president

Leslie Davis will succeed UPMC CEO and president Jeffrey Romoff later this year as Romoff's 48-year tenure at the organization's helm ends. The UPMC Board of Directors unanimously selected Davis to take Romoff's role, effective Aug. 1. Romoff will serve as president emeritus, transferring his role as a resource to Davis until Oct. 1.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Workhorse Appoints Richard F. Dauch As Chief Executive Officer

CINCINNATI, July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ: WKHS ) ("Workhorse " or "the Company" ), an American technology company focused on providing sustainable and cost-effective drone-integrated electric vehicles to the last mile delivery sector, announced today the appointment of Richard F. ("Rick") Dauch as Chief Executive Officer ("CEO"), effective August 2 nd, 2021. He will also join the Company's Board of Directors.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

CBRE Announces Senior Leadership Promotions

CBRE Group, Inc. (CBRE) - Get Report today announced promotions within the company's senior leadership team. Emma Giamartino, Chief Investment Officer, has been promoted to Global Group President, Chief Financial Officer & Chief Investment Officer. Vikram Kohli, Senior Vice President, Business Insights & Corporate Finance, has been promoted to Global...
Burnsville, MNPosted by
Denver Business Journal

AMES CONSTRUCTION ANNOUNCES NEW PRESIDENT AND CEO

BURNSVILLE, MINNESOTA, JULY 20, 2021 Industry leader Ames Construction, Inc. announced that effective July 20, 2021, Raymond G. (Butch) Ames has stepped down as President and Chief Executive Officer. He will remain Chairman of the Board of Directors for the Company. A longtime advisor to the Company, Jerry Ouimet has been appointed the position of President and Chief Executive Officer. In announcing his new position, Mr. Ames expressed his gratitude for his co-shareholders, John Ames, Ron Ames and Mark Brennan, and for the contribution and leadership of Ames founder Richard Ames. Together, they grew the family business over the last 60 years. He also expressed appreciation for the many loyal and dedicated employees who have helped make Ames the successful company it is today. During his remarks, Mr. Ames stressed that Ames Construction has been built upon a rock solid culture of loyalty, honesty, integrity and innovation and is in a strong position with a stable workload and a healthy future. Mr. Ames continued: “Although the only constant in our industry is change, the Company must not lose its culture or core values, which stress continual development today of the leaders of tomorrow, being committed to our employees and their families and contributing to our communities. In introducing Jerry Ouimet as the new President and Chief Executive Officer of Ames Construction, Mr. Ames said that Jerry Ouimet has the skills and character necessary to lead the Company through the next critical years. Mr. Ouimet has a wide range of experience and is known and respected in our industry. He is tough but fair, is an excellent communicator and, most importantly, has the same can-do attitude that has made the Company one of the most successful enterprises in our industry. In speaking of his new position, Mr. Ouimet said, “This is a great company and it is an incredible honor for me to be asked to join the Ames Construction family. I want to thank the Board of Directors for this opportunity, and I look forward to working with our many skilled professional field and office employees while building on the incredible foundation we have today.” Headquartered in Minnesota, Ames has regional offices and projects throughout the United States. The Company is recognized as a leader in the Commercial, Energy, Transportation, Mining, Rail, Renewable Energy, Water and Wastewater industry sectors. Ames Construction ranked 73rd in Engineering News-Record Magazine’s 2021 list of the top 400 contractors.
BusinessVirginia Business

Sonny Merryman taps new president and CEO

Caley Edgerly succeeds Floyd Merryman III at Lynchburg bus dealership. Beginning Aug. 9, Caley Edgerly will take the helm as president and CEO of Lynchburg bus dealer Sonny Merryman Inc., as current CEO Floyd Merryman III moves into his new role as executive chairman of the family business started by his father nearly 55 years ago.
Businesswholefoodsmagazine.com

Former Coca-Cola Exec Appointed as New UNFI CEO

Providence, RI—United Natural Foods, Inc. (UNFI) announced that J. Alexander (Sandy) Miller Douglas will take over as Chief Executive Officer and serve as a member of its Board of Directors effective August 9, 2021. Douglas will replace Steven Spinner, who is retiring from his position as CEO and Board member but will continue to provide management and Board advisory services through a transition period for up to one year after his August 9 retirement.
Businessaithority.com

Kyndryl Names David Wyshner As Chief Financial Officer

Kyndryl, the new, independent public company that will be created following the separation of IBM’s Managed Infrastructure Services business, announced the appointment of David Wyshner as the company’s Chief Financial Officer. “Kyndryl’s goal is to apply the most modern and resilient IT systems and talent to help customers realize their...
Medical & BiotechStreetInsider.com

Valneva SE (VALN) Appoints Peter Buhler as CFO

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Valneva SE (Nasdaq: VALN), a specialty vaccine company focused on the development and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with significant unmet medical need, today announced the appointment of Peter Buhler as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and Management Board member.
BusinessVirginia Business

KLDiscovery appoints first COO from within

Danny Zambito has been with McLean software company since 2008. KLDiscovery Inc. has appointed Danny Zambito to the firm’s newly created chief operating officer position, the McLean-based software company announced Monday. Zambito, who has been with KLDiscovery since 2008, most recently served as the company’s executive vice president of global...
Boulder, COcoloradohometownweekly.com

Congruex hires COO

Broadband infrastructure builder Congruex LLC has added David Howson as the company’s new chief operating officer. Howson spent the past four years as CEO at Six Degrees Group in London, according to a Congruex news release. Before that, he held several leadership positions with Boulder’s Zayo Group Holdings Inc. “I...
Norfolk, NENews Channel Nebraska

Hagood named as President/CEO of Norfolk Chamber of Commerce

NORFOLK, Neb. — The Norfolk Area Chamber of Commerce announced Wednesday that Austen Hagood has been selected as the President and CEO of the Chamber. On Tuesday, the Chamber’s Board of Directors voted to approve Hagood for the position following a widespread national search. Hagood will begin his new role on August 2, 2021.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Robin Reimold Named New President And CEO Of TeamCalifornia

CORONA, Calif., July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of TeamCalifornia is pleased to announce the appointment of Robin Reimold as the organization's next President and CEO. Reimold will guide the organization in its mission to promote California for business opportunities, expand upon membership and marketing initiatives and further grow the organization.
BusinessShareCast

Result of AGM

("tinyBuild" or the "Company") tinyBuild, a leading video games publisher and developer with global operations, is pleased to announce that at its Annual General Meeting (AGM) all resolutions were duly passed. All proxy votes received in relation to resolutions at the AGM will be available shortly on the Group's website:...

Comments / 0

Community Policy