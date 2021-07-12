Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Mozambique central bank fines S.Africa's Standard Bank for fraudulent practices

By Manuel Mucari
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 18 days ago

MAPUTO, July 12 (Reuters) - The central bank of Mozambique has fined Africa’s biggest lender, Standard Bank, $4.6 million for engaging in fraudulent activities, Bank of Mozambique said on Monday.

The central bank also fined two of Standard Bank’s employees around $223,000 and $101,000 each, and barred the bank from engaging in some exchange-related activities for a year, it said in a statement.

Standard Bank, which is based in South Africa, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The central bank said following on-site inspections “infringement proceedings were brought against that bank (Standard Bank) and two of its managers ... for serious breaches of a prudential and exchange rate nature.”

It alleged the bank and the two employees were involved in fraudulent manipulation of the exchange rate, implementing an illegal payments network based outside the country, and carrying out irregular operations of financial derivatives, among other offences.

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

150K+
Followers
185K+
Post
84M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Derivatives#S Africa#Bank Of Mozambique#Standard Bank#Prudential
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
Place
Africa
Country
South Africa
Related
EconomyFXStreet.com

Ireland’s central bank says digital euro not matter of If, but ‘when and how’

The head of Ireland’s main monetary authority has likened the purchase of cryptocurrencies to collecting stamps, while praising the potential for a digital euro. Central Bank of Ireland Governor Gabriel Makhlouf said that while the Eurozone has yet to decide on a central bank digital currency, the development is "very likely" to happen.
EconomyShareCast

Qatar sovereign wealth fund takes minority stake in Airtel Africa

Qatar's sovereign wealth fund will take a minority stake in Airtel Africa's mobile money unit. The $200.0m investment by the Qatar Investment Authority values that unit AMC BV at $2.65bn on a cash and debt free basis. Airtel Africa will continue to be the majority shareholder following the transaction. Raghunath...
Economycrowdfundinsider.com

Payments Council of India Welcomes RBI’s Move to Permit Approved Non Bank Payment Providers to Participate in Centralized Payment Systems

Vishwas Patel, Chairman, Payments Council of India and Director, Infibeam Avenues Ltd, stated:. “We truly appreciate the central bank’s efforts in promoting the use of digital payments and welcome the access of RTGS and NEFT to the Prepaid Payment Instrument Issuers, Card Networks; and White Label ATM Operators. The industry will work towards implementation of the notification. This move definitely indicates a bright way forward for digital payments instruments in the country.”
Retailwtvbam.com

South Africa property, retail firms bet on townships despite unrest

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) – Recent unrest in South Africa damaged hundreds of businesses but property developers and retailers say they remain committed to the fast-growing consumer markets of its predominantly Black townships. Riots broke out this month after former President Jacob Zuma handed himself in to start a 15-month jail term...
Orlando, FLalbuquerqueexpress.com

Merging Traffic Portfolio Company, Mercury Cash, Announces Its Registration as an Authorized Agent by Lithuania's Central Bank, Enabling Banking Services in the European Union

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESSWIRE / July 29, 2021 / Merging Traffic, Inc. ('Merging Traffic'), a portfolio management company delivering 'The Next Generation of Private Equity,' is pleased to announce its portfolio company Mercury Cash has been approved as an authorized agent by Lithuania's Central Bank that allows the Company to create accounts in EUR and GBP in the European Union. Mercury Cash will offer IBAN accounts in euros and pounds sterling for individuals and companies in 27 EU countries in the coming days.
Worldcryptopotato.com

Ghana’s Vice President: African Countries Should Embrace Digital Currencies

According to Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, employing digital currencies in the economy would restore the trade sector. The Vice President of Ghana – Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia – opined that embracing cryptocurrencies would be beneficial for the trade sector on the African continent. He believes that digitization is the tool that will help the economies to revive again after the devastating consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Worldthepaypers.com

Ireland secures agreement to draft Central Bank (Individual Accountability Framework) Bill

Ireland’s Minister for Finance has received agreement from his Cabinet colleagues to approve the drafting of the Central Bank (Individual Accountability Framework) Bill. Ireland’s Minister for Finance has received agreement from his Cabinet colleagues to approve the drafting of the Central Bank (Individual Accountability Framework) Bill. There are four main...
Environmentpv-magazine.com

Central Bank support makes climate investments more attractive

Japan’s central bank will encourage investment in climate-friendly projects with interest-free loans. These will be disbursed through commercial banks, which in turn will still receive an incentive: Banks will be allowed to park twice the amount disbursed as loans at the central bank without having to pay penalty interest. “In this way, a lot of capital will certainly be mobilized to achieve the climate targets”, says Voigt.
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

China's central bank will conduct bill swap of 5 bln yuan

BEIJING, July 29 (Reuters) - China’s central bank said on Thursday that it would conduct a central bank bill swap on July 29. The bill swaps, with three-month tenor, were worth 5 billion yuan ($770.4 million), the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) said in a statement on its website. The...
Economythepaypers.com

Invest Africa partners with Standard Chartered Private Bank

Business and investment platform for African markets Invest Africa and international private bank for emerging market clients Standard Chartered Private Bank have partnered. The partnership will be focused on driving the growth of Standard Chartered’s private banking services across Africa. The new collaboration will involve a programme of targeted business development opportunities in key hubs such as London, Dubai, and Cape Town to showcase the bank’s expertise and thought-leadership in areas like sustainable investing.
Businesskfgo.com

Nigeria’s central bank ends dollar sales to exchange bureaus

ABUJA (Reuters) – Nigeria’s central bank announced on Tuesday it was halting dollar sales to exchange bureaus, which it said had become a conduits for graft and illicit flows of money. “It is a huge haemorrhage on our scarce foreign exchange reserves and it cannot continue,” the bank’s governor, Godwin...
WorldCoinDesk

Nigeria’s Central Bank Digital Currency Pilot to Start Oct. 1

Financial officials in Nigeria have been grappling with how best to deal with the rise of cryptocurrencies in the African nation, which prohibited transactions on cryptocurrencies in the banking sector in February. A deputy governor of the CBN, Adamu Lamtek, subsequently clarified that crypto trading is not banned in the country, and usage is continuing to grow despite the banking restrictions.
Economy94.1 Duke FM

China’s central bank requires non-bank payment firms to report overseas IPOs

BEIJING (Reuters) – China’s central bank issued rules on Friday about non-bank payment firms’ reporting of major events, including a requirement to report plans for overseas initial public offerings. Non-bank payment firms should report both domestic and overseas listing plans, according to a statement from the People’s Bank of China...
WorldCoinDesk

India’s Central Bank Considering Pilot Programs for CBDC: Report

The Reserve Bank of India is considering running a series of pilot programs for a proposed central bank digital currency (CBDC), Deputy Governor T. Rabi Sankar said. The deputy governor said in a speech Thursday that the central bank was weighing a "phased introduction" of a digital rupee to allow time for required legal changes to the country's foreign-exchange rules, according to a Bloomberg report.
BusinessNews Channel Nebraska

Europe's central bank could print another $1 trillion and then some

Interest rates are primed to stay low in Europe for a very long time as central bankers add to the trillions they've already printed to stimulate the economy. The European Central Bank signaled that it would keep interest rates low for longer on Thursday following a change in its approach to prices that will allow policymakers to keep pouring on stimulus until they're confident that inflation will get to 2% and stay there.
BusinessBusiness Insider

Indonesia Central Bank Keeps Key Rates Unchanged

(RTTNews) - Indonesia's central bank left its benchmark interest rates unchanged, as widely expected, as the economy is projected to grow less than previously expected due to the spread of the COVID-19 delta variant. The board of governors of Bank Indonesia, on Thursday, decided to hold the the BI 7-Day...
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

Central banks will accelerate rise of China's yuan - OMFIF report

LONDON (Reuters) - The Chinese yuan is on course to become a much more influential part of the global financial system with almost a third of central banks planning to add the currency to their reserve assets, a closely-followed survey showed on Wednesday. The Global Public Investor survey, published annually...
POTUSThe Guardian

Central banks can’t reduce inequality – it’s time for ministers to act

In the Forbes list of the World’s Most Powerful People for 2012, Ben Bernanke, the then chair of the US Federal Reserve, held the sixth position, while Mario Draghi, the then president of the European Central Bank, came in at number eight. They were both ranked above the Chinese president, Xi Jinping. As the global economy struggled with the aftermath of the global financial crisis that began in 2008, and its European cousin, the eurozone crisis, central banks were in the driving seat, easing quantitatively like there was no tomorrow. They were, it was often said, “the only game in town”. Even at the time, some thought there was an element of folie de grandeur in their elevation.

Comments / 0

Community Policy