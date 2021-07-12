Margot Robbie Reacts To Harley Quinn’s Death In Zack Snyder’s Justice League
CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. Comic book movies are an insanely popular genre in the film world, but they’re also tricky. Different filmmakers each have their own vision, and actress Margot Robbie knows this all too well. James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad will mark her third appearance as Harley Quinn, each of which was helmed by another director. Harley was also killed off in the Knightmare sequence of Zack Snyder’s Justice League, and Robbie has reacted to his news for the first time.www.cinemablend.com
Comments / 0