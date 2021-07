While recent commentary from Janet Yellen and Elizabeth Warren was negative, Bitcoin reached a high north of $40,000 July 27. While the news that Amazon denied plans to accept crypto payments served as a bit of a drag, Bitcoin is taking at shot at breaking past the $40,550 resistance area. Technical indicators are bullish, with Bitcoin’s price breaking above the 200-day EMA, the RSI crossing above 70 and the Stochastic oscillator making a bullish cross, although it has yet to cross the 200-day SMA. Should that SMA cross occur, that could prove to investors that the bulls are driving the train.