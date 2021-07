Former South African president Jacob Zuma was allowed to attend his younger brother’s funeral on Thursday after his application for compassionate leave for one day was accepted, prison authorities said.Mr Zuma, 79, was allowed to wear a civilian outfit and mourn his brother, Michael, who died last week after battling an undisclosed disease for more than seven years. Michael will be buried in his home in the Kwa-Zulu Natal province.According to reports, mourners stopped at the former president’s home before members of the Umkhonto weSizwe local military veterans association, who have been guarding Mr Zuma’s home since March, directed them...