Ministers and officials across Whitehall are waiting to learn if they will have to isolate on so-called 'freedom day' after it was confirmed Sajid Javid has COVID-19. England's Health Secretary announced late on Saturday a full PCR test had confirmed the result of an earlier rapid lateral flow test that he has contracted the virus. He said in a message posted on his Twitter feed: "My positive result has now been confirmed by PCR test, so I will continue to isolate and work from home." The result is the signal for Test and Trace to begin tracking down his recent close contacts and instructing them to quarantine.