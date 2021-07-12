Special Weather Statement issued for Gadsden, Jackson by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-12 09:41:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-12 14:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Gadsden; Jackson SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHEASTERN JACKSON NORTHWESTERN GADSDEN...SOUTHWESTERN DECATUR AND SEMINOLE COUNTIES UNTIL 230 PM EDT/130 PM CDT/ At 141 PM EDT/1241 PM CDT/, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Chattahoochee, or 19 miles northwest of Quincy, moving north at 10 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Chattahoochee, Sneads, Brinson, Seminole State Park, Steam Mill, Desser, Hanover, Reynoldsville, Hardin Heights, Rosedale, Lela, Recovery, Haynes, Drakes Still, Jinks, Cyrene, Riverturn, Fairchild, River Junction and Lake Seminole.