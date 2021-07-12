Cancel
State Senator Win Stoller Holding Townhall in Kewanee on Thursday

By Sean Kernan
illinoisnewsnow.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleState Senator Win Stoller is coming to Kewanee on Thursday, July 15th for a townhall style meeting. State Senator Stoller will be at The Stables on Route 78, south of Kewanee, from 6 Pm to 7:30 to meet with constituents and answer questions regarding state Government and the latest news out of the State Capital. State Senator Stoller was elected last November to take the seat of retiring State Senator Weaver who stepped down after several years of service to the state. State Senator Stoller is keeping up the tradition of keeping constituents informed via townhall meetings and local discussion and input regarding the state legislature. Prior to Thursday’s townhall meeting, Senator Stoller will be at the WKEI studios in Kewanee to preview what he will be talking about on Thursday evening. That interview will be live on RegionalDailyNews.com beginning at 12:30 Pm and broadcast on Wake Up Tri-Counties on Friday morning, July 16th.

www.illinoisnewsnow.com

