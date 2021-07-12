Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Brazos County, TX

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Brazos, Burleson by NWS

weather.gov
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-12 12:43:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-12 13:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Brazos; Burleson The National Weather Service in League City has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for East central Burleson County in southeastern Texas South central Brazos County in southeastern Texas * Until 115 PM CDT. * At 1243 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Snook, or 10 miles west of College Station, moving east at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Southwestern College Station, Snook and Wellborn. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wellborn, TX
County
Brazos County, TX
County
Burleson County, TX
City
Snook, TX
City
Burleson, TX
Local
Texas Cars
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Thunderstorm#Extreme Weather
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
Cars
News Break
NWS
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Justice Department says Trump's tax returns should be released

The Justice Department on Friday said the Treasury Department must turn over former President Trump ’s long-sought tax returns to the Democratic-led House Ways and Means Committee. In a memo from the Justice Department's Office of Legal Counsel (OLC), acting Assistant Attorney General Dawn Johnsen said the Treasury Department was...
ImmigrationPosted by
Reuters

U.S. sues Texas after it blocks transport of migrants in state

July 30 (Reuters) - The U.S. Justice Department sued Texas Governor Greg Abbott on Friday, seeking to block an executive order that restricts the transport of migrants through the state and authorizes state troopers to pull over vehicles suspected of doing so. In a lawsuit filed in El Paso federal...
Foreign PolicyPosted by
Reuters

U.S. issues new Cuba sanctions, Biden promises more to come

WASHINGTON, July 30 (Reuters) - The United States imposed sanctions on the Cuban police force and two of its leaders on Friday in response to the Havana government's crackdown on protesters, and President Joe Biden promised Cuban-American leaders more actions were coming. The U.S. Treasury Department said the sanctions, which...

Comments / 0

Community Policy