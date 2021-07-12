Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Brazos, Burleson by NWS
Effective: 2021-07-12 12:43:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-12 13:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Brazos; Burleson The National Weather Service in League City has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for East central Burleson County in southeastern Texas South central Brazos County in southeastern Texas * Until 115 PM CDT. * At 1243 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Snook, or 10 miles west of College Station, moving east at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Southwestern College Station, Snook and Wellborn. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPHalerts.weather.gov
Comments / 0