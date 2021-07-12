Special Weather Statement issued for Central Marion, Eastern Marion by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-12 11:18:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-12 14:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck! Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Persons participating in outdoor activities should seek sturdy shelter until this storm passes. Open shelters found in parks, beaches, or golf courses offer no protection from the dangers of lightning. Target Area: Central Marion; Eastern Marion SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR EASTERN MARION COUNTY UNTIL 230 PM EDT * At 142 PM EDT, National Weather Service meteorologists were tracking a strong thunderstorm near Juniper Springs, moving west at 10 mph. * Winds in excess of 45 mph and minor flooding due to heavy rainfall is possible with this storm. * Locations impacted include Salt Springs, Juniper Springs, Lynne, Lake Delancy, Ocklawaha, Moss Bluff and Silver Springs Shores.