Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Marion County, FL

Special Weather Statement issued for Central Marion, Eastern Marion by NWS

weather.gov
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-12 11:18:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-12 14:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck! Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Persons participating in outdoor activities should seek sturdy shelter until this storm passes. Open shelters found in parks, beaches, or golf courses offer no protection from the dangers of lightning. Target Area: Central Marion; Eastern Marion SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR EASTERN MARION COUNTY UNTIL 230 PM EDT * At 142 PM EDT, National Weather Service meteorologists were tracking a strong thunderstorm near Juniper Springs, moving west at 10 mph. * Winds in excess of 45 mph and minor flooding due to heavy rainfall is possible with this storm. * Locations impacted include Salt Springs, Juniper Springs, Lynne, Lake Delancy, Ocklawaha, Moss Bluff and Silver Springs Shores.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Salt Springs, FL
City
Ocklawaha, FL
County
Marion County, FL
City
Silver Springs Shores, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#National Weather Service#Beaches#Central Marion#Eastern Marion County
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
ImmigrationPosted by
Reuters

U.S. sues Texas after it blocks transport of migrants in state

July 30 (Reuters) - The U.S. Justice Department sued Texas Governor Greg Abbott on Friday, seeking to block an executive order that restricts the transport of migrants through the state and authorizes state troopers to pull over vehicles suspected of doing so. In a lawsuit filed in El Paso federal...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Justice Department says Trump's tax returns should be released

The Justice Department on Friday said the Treasury Department must turn over former President Trump ’s long-sought tax returns to the Democratic-led House Ways and Means Committee. In a memo from the Justice Department's Office of Legal Counsel (OLC), acting Assistant Attorney General Dawn Johnsen said the Treasury Department was...
Foreign PolicyPosted by
Reuters

U.S. issues new Cuba sanctions, Biden promises more to come

WASHINGTON, July 30 (Reuters) - The United States imposed sanctions on the Cuban police force and two of its leaders on Friday in response to the Havana government's crackdown on protesters, and President Joe Biden promised Cuban-American leaders more actions were coming. The U.S. Treasury Department said the sanctions, which...

Comments / 0

Community Policy