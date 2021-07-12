Cancel
Marion County, FL

Severe Weather Statement issued for Marion by NWS

weather.gov
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-12 09:52:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-13 02:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Marion THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHWESTERN FLAGLER...EAST CENTRAL MARION AND SOUTHEASTERN PUTNAM COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 145 PM EDT The storms which prompted the warning have weakened below severe limits, and no longer pose an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However heavy rain is still possible with these thunderstorms.

alerts.weather.gov

Marion County, FL
