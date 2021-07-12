Cancel
Cass County, IL

Special Weather Statement issued for Cass, Champaign, Christian, Coles, De Witt, Douglas, Edgar by NWS

weather.gov
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-12 10:42:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-12 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Cass; Champaign; Christian; Coles; De Witt; Douglas; Edgar; Fulton; Logan; Macon; Mason; Menard; Morgan; Moultrie; Piatt; Sangamon; Schuyler; Scott; Shelby; Tazewell; Vermilion FUNNEL CLOUDS POSSIBLE OVER CENTRAL ILLINOIS THIS AFTERNOON Atmospheric conditions exist through 7 pm today across portions of central Illinois that favor the possible formation of weak circulations on a pre-existing boundary lingering over the area. Some of these circulations may occur underneath showers and thunderstorms, where a funnel cloud may develop. Once the rain begins, the funnel cloud will dissipate. Low hanging clouds may also appear to dip up and down at times, but they will not show signs of any rapid rotation. An actual funnel cloud will exhibit spinning in a counter-clockwise direction. In rare instances, these funnels may briefly touch down. Stay alert and be prepared to move to a safe shelter if a funnel cloud approaches the ground.

alerts.weather.gov

#Christian#Cass#Special Weather Statement
