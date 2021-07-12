Cancel
Benton County, IN

Special Weather Statement issued for Benton by NWS

weather.gov
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-12 15:34:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-12 16:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Benton Funnel Clouds Possible this afternoon Atmospheric conditions are favorable for the development of funnel clouds. These funnel clouds normally only protrude a few hundred feet downward from the parent cloud, rotate or spin like a top, and last a few minutes before dissipating. These funnel clouds rarely touch the ground and typically do not pose any sort of hazard. The atmospheric conditions that these funnel clouds develop in do not support strong, damaging tornadoes. However, on extremely rare occasions, these funnels can briefly touch the ground and produce very minimal, if any, damage. If threatening weather approaches, move indoors to a place of safety. The National Weather Service will continue to closely monitor the situation.

alerts.weather.gov

