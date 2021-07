Labour is demanding answers from Boris Johnson over whether big-spending Conservative donors were able to lobby him for changes in the law via a secretive club open to backers giving at least £250,000 a year.Party chair Anneliese Dodds said it appeared the so-called Advisory Board was a means for a “select group of elite donors to gain privileged access” to the prime minister and chancellor Rishi Sunak.The club’s existence was revealed by the Financial Times, which reported that it was developed by Tory co-chair Ben Elliot to connect financial backers with senior political figures.Mr Elliot is a founder of the...