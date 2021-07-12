Hullbreacher Is Now Banned In Magic The Gathering’s Commander Format

Magic: The Gathering is a wonderful card game. Wizards of the Coast has made something quite special, but, with some degree of collaboration with its player base, they've made something even better in the form of the Commander format. Anyone who has read our articles knows that Commander is our favorite format by miles. We've ultimately been playing this format for even longer than its official recognition by Wizards of the Coast. So, having gotten ahold of the "Planar Portal" preconstructed deck from the Commander decks coinciding with the Adventures in the Forgotten Realms expansion set, we can safely say that this is one of the most coherent decks they've made for the format. Here's what we think of the deck in just a bit more detail!