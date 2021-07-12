Cancel
Hullbreacher Is Now Banned In Magic The Gathering’s Commander Format

By Joe Parlock
Forbes
Forbes
 19 days ago
One of Magic the Gathering's most controversial cards has been banned from Commander, putting an end to the biggest discourses the format has had in a long time. In an announcement posted by the Commander Rules Committee – the group of players who shape the Commander format – it was confirmed that Commander Legends' Hullbreacher is now banned. It joins a small and exclusive list of cards to be banned in the format, alongside things such as the Mox artifacts, Primeval Titan and Upheaval.

