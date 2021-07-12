The Utica Blue Sox Are Set To Wear Pink For An Amazing Reason

No the Smurfs haven’t moved into your neighborhood. It’s just July has been so wet mushrooms have been popping up everywhere and in a lot more colors than blue. Usually the mushrooms you see when hiking a trail deep into the woods, have been showing up in Central New York lawns, even the well maintained ones. Matt Steecker, a writer with the Ithaca Journal, was seeing so many pictures shared on social media he decided to investigate why it was happening.