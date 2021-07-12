Cancel
Public Health

Covid: Pandemic cost to Isle of Man Treasury revealed as £246m

By Long Reads
BBC
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe cost of the coronavirus pandemic to the Isle of Man's finances has been confirmed as £246m so far. Treasury Minister Alfred Cannan said the confirmed amount for the 2020-2021 financial year had reached "worst case estimates". Reduced government income accounted for £111m of the figure, while £109m was spent...

