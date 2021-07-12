Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Ranking the Roster: Nos. 44-45 – Rookies Hill, Jean-Charles Vying for Roles

By Bill Huber
Posted by 
PackerCentral
PackerCentral
 19 days ago

GREEN BAY, Wis. – In a tradition that stretches more than a decade, here is our annual ranking of the 90 players on the Green Bay Packers’ roster ahead of July 28, the first practice of training camp. This isn’t merely a look at the best players. Rather, it’s a formula that combines talent, salary, importance of the position, depth at the position and, for young players, draft positioning. More than the ranking, we hope you learn a little something about every player on the roster.

No. 44: RB Kylin Hill (5-10, 214; 22; rookie; Mississippi State)

Ranking eighth in school history in rushing yards while setting a couple receiving records, Hill made his mark at Mississippi State.

What he did with a single tweet made a much larger impact.

On. Nov. 3, Mississippi voters approved creation of a new flag.

Here's a portion of his story from Sports Illustrated:

To him, the tweet was a snapshot of his own life experiences as a Black man living in Mississippi. Not planned but also not spontaneous, the tweet revealed only a fraction of his true feelings, an abbreviated message of 97 characters, 18 words and his patented “100” emoji, to show he wasn’t messing around.

The unabridged story is much deeper.

Hill has been called the n-word. In fact, he’s been called the n-word a half-mile from where, in front of a mostly white crowd, he gallops across a field on fall Saturdays. His mother has been called the n-word, too. For no obvious reason, Hill has been made to pull his vehicle off the road, exit it and then, only when the white officer completed his fruitless search, been told to be on his way.

“When you’ve been through the situation, you get frustrated,” Hill explains. “You get tired of the situation. I said, ‘I need to speak up.’”

So, while lying in bed at 1:09 p.m. on a Monday afternoon, he fired his tweet into the ether. And then, like a person truly unimpressed by his own work, he rolled over on his side, buried himself in covers and took a nap.

“It just took the courage,” he said at pro day. “I’m an athlete, I’m branded very well, so I felt like somebody in my position had to speak up. I knew the backlash I was going to get, (but) my family, my teammates and even the coaches stood behind me and helped out. The support I was getting felt good, even from players from other schools backed me up and motivated me to let me know they were behind me. I knew what I was doing, I just took a big risk and if I had to go back and do it over I would have.”

The Packers, of course, drafted Hill for what he can do on the field. In 2019, he rushed for 1,350 yards (5.6 average) and 10 touchdowns. Hill paced the SEC in rushing yards per game, was second-team all-conference and won the Conerly Trophy as the best college player in the state of Mississippi.

Then came 2020, with Hill going from a potential Day 2 pick to one of the last picks of the draft. New coach Mike Leach installed his Air Raid system, which made the running game an afterthought. After Hill was suspended for a game, he opted out of the rest of the season. In three games, he rushed 15 times for 58 yards (3.9 average). However, he did catch 23 passes for 237 yards (10.3 average). He tied the school record with 15 catches vs. Kentucky and broke the school record for most receiving yards by a running back with 158 vs. LSU.

His ability to catch makes him a strong fit in Matt LaFleur’s offense and the logical front-runner over Patrick Taylor and Dexter Williams to be the No. 3 back. “I think the dude is a legit third-down back with enough run skills,” a scouting director said. And his incredible ball-security history will make running backs coach Ben Sirmans sleep easier at night.

“Kylin, he was a special player, man, for us there," quarterbacks coach Luke Getsy, a former MSU offensive coordinator, said. "He had the ability to catch the ball out of the backfield, he had the ability to run the ball between the tackles, and you could be on the plus-20 or the minus-20 and he had the ability to score. He was a dynamic player for us, somebody that came to work every day, somebody that worked his butt off when he was on the practice field. He’s a guy who we built a lot of what we did at Mississippi State around him and around his ability. It was really cool to be able to get reunited with him.”

No. 45: CB Shemar Jean-Charles (5-10, 184; 23; rookie; Appalachian State

Coming out of Miramar High School in Florida, Jean-Charles was the 199th-ranked cornerback and the 2,236th-ranked prospect in the 2016 recruiting cycle by 247 Sports. In April, Jean-Charles was the 28th of 38 cornerbacks selected in the NFL Draft.

“It’s surreal,” he said during rookie camp. “My situation, you know, throughout my career, just looking back at all of it and just seeing the stadium, putting that helmet with that ‘G’ logo on it, it’s just surreal. I’m motivating a lot of people back home. Just seeing what I’m doing, the point I was able to get to, and being able to be that person that motivates a lot of people back home is just surreal to me. Like a lot of guys, it’s a dream come true. We all had aspirations to get to this point, and just for it to actually be here and experience all of this, it’s crazy. I’m loving every second of it.”

Jean-Charles dominated the lower-rung competition at Appalachian State. He earned some first-team All-American accolades as a senior, when he led the nation with 17 passes defensed (one interception, 16 breakups). According to PFF, he was targeted 34 times on passes thrown 10-plus yards downfield. Of those, he allowed six completions but broke up 13. Over his two seasons as a starter, he led the nation with 27 passes defensed (two interceptions, 25 breakups).

“He was a favorite of a bunch of our scouts,” Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst said. “We have a certain process we go through in the final three weeks before the draft. Guys get together and they work our board from the bottom up. This was a guy that just was the outlier for them. They were so excited to try to move this guy up the board, which we did. So, as it unfolded, I got a lot of taps on my shoulder during those period of times about him being on the board and available. So, we were thrilled to be able to select him.”

Jean-Charles is likely to focus on the slot, the position manned last season by Chandon Sullivan.

“I really like his smarts,” defensive backs coach Jerry Gray said during OTAs. “He’s a smart football player, very crafty. He understands what we’re trying to get him to do. You could be from a small school but I really love the way he competed. When you watched the film, he’s always somewhere around the ball. He was getting after it, he was doing what he was supposed to be. To me, he’s only a small-school (guy) until he got to Green Bay. Now he’s just like everybody like else.”

Countdown to Packers Training Camp

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27rKDS_0auYYlDE00

Ranking the Roster: Nos. 44-45 – Rookies Hill, Jean-Charles Vying for Roles

At Appalachian State, Shemar Jean-Charles was a difference-making cornerback. At Mississippi State, Kylin Hill made a difference at running back and in society.

15 Days Until Training Camp: Five Who Must Rebound

So much of the 2021 NFL season is tied to the future of Aaron Rodgers. These five Green Bay Packers starters must bounce back, as well.

16 Days Until Training Camp: MVS Fills Need for Speed

While there have been some noteworthy miscues, Marquez Valdes-Scantling has delivered as many big plays as any receiver in the NFL.

20 Days: How many kicks has Crosby missed since 2018 at Detroit?

Ranking the Roster

Comments / 0

PackerCentral

PackerCentral

Green Bay, WI
133
Followers
391
Post
37K+
Views
ABOUT

PackerCentral is a FanNation channel dedicated to covering the Green Bay Packers

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
State
Florida State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaron Rodgers
Person
Kylin Hill
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Packers#Rookies#Nfl Draft#American Football#Nos#The Green Bay Packers#Rb Kylin Hill#Sports Illustrated#Sec#Air Raid#Lsu#Msu#Minus 20#Appalachian State#Miramar High School#247 Sports#The Nfl Draft
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Louisiana State University
News Break
NFL
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLPopculture

Packers President Mark Murphy Makes Surprising Move on Aaron Rodgers' Situation

The Green Bay Packers will report to training camp in less than a month, and there's no word on Aaron Rodgers being back with the team. Packers president Mark Murphy recently released his monthly column and made a surprising move to the Rodgers situation. In the column, Murphy doesn't mention one word about Rodgers and him not wanting to return to the Packers. This comes one month after Murphy said the ordeal had divided the fan base.
NFLBleacher Report

NFL Trade Ideas That Would Shake Up the League in 2021

It's hard to believe it's been three years since the then-Oakland Raiders shook up the NFL with a late-summer trade that sent 2016 Defensive Player of the Year Khalil Mack to the Chicago Bears. The Mack-powered Bears went on to win the NFC North that season, while the reloading Raiders...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Davante Adams Reacts To The Trade For Randall Cobb

Earlier this week, Aaron Rodgers made his triumphant return to the Green Bay Packers after threatening to never play for the team again. The reigning NFL MVP reportedly made one demand before coming back, though. He wanted the Packers to trade for one of his former teammates: wideout Randall Cobb.
NFLYardbarker

Von Miller has surprising take on Denver Broncos’ Aaron Rodgers trade scenario

Denver Broncos superstar pass-rusher Von Miller isn’t necessarily pounding the table for the front office to trade for Aaron Rodgers and upgrade the team’s quarterback position. In a recent interview with 9News’ Mike Klis, Miller stated he doesn’t view Rodgers as an absolutely imperative acquisition, putting faith in current Broncos...
NFLzonecoverage.com

Packers 330 LB Rookie Shows Off Absurd Dunking Ability

When you think of “nose tackle,” you probably have an image of a big, burly man that, even by the standards of football players, is an intimidating force on the field. Think of Vince Wilfork, B.J. Raji, or even Linval Joseph as prime examples of what a nose tackle should look like. While they are clearly great athletes, you wouldn’t use the term “athletic” to describe a 300+ pound lineman barreling towards the end zone on interceptions and fumble recoveries.
NFLPosted by
Pro Football Rumors

Packers WR Randall Cobb reworks contract

Specifically, Cobb and the Packers converted $4.075M of the player’s $5.25M salary into a signing bonus. The team also added a 2023 void year to the contract, thus dropping Cobb’s 2021 cap hit to $2.68M. While this move will provide the organization with some much-needed breathing room this season, it will also exasperate the team’s future cap concerns.
NFLnfltraderumors.co

NFC Notes: Bears, Lions, Packers, Vikings

Bears LB Khalil Mack emphasized the importance of everyone on the defense playing together. “The thing about a team sport is everybody’s got to carry each other,” Mack said, via Patrick Finley of the Chicago Sun Times. “It’s about everybody being of one accord and everybody doing what it takes to win ballgames, whether it’s them scoring 17 points or 14 or 12 or us shutting another team out. Whatever it takes to win a ballgame is definitely what we’ve got to step up and be able to do on defense.”
NFLPosted by
Yardbarker

Packers star David Bakhtiari gifts Aaron Rodgers custom golf cart

Green Bay Packers star David Bakhtiari is making sure Aaron Rodgers knows he supports him amid his ongoing dispute with the franchise. Bakhtiari gifted Rodgers a custom Aston Martin golf cart. It has his No. 12 stitched into the seats and the years he won the MVP award underneath. In an Instagram post, the star offensive tackle jokingly said the golf cart is "the real reason" Rodgers returned to Green Bay for the 2021 season.
NFLYardbarker

Aaron Rodgers Trade Plan: Impact on Washington Football Team?

Just hours before the 2021 NFL Draft came the news that Aaron Rodgers wanted out of Green Bay and would not be reporting to work with the Packers. The reigning MVP and future Hall-of-Famer could be looking for a new home for the first time in his career. Naturally, the...
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

The Aaron Rodgers drama could impact the Browns in multiple ways

As the Cleveland Browns enter a new era where Super Bowl aspirations are real, stories from around the league start to be important to the team like never before. The biggest NFL storyline this offseason has revolved around a few quarterbacks. Russell Wilson, Deshaun Watson and Aaron Rodgers have all been discussed as possibly being on the move. Wilson has settled back in with Seattle, while Watson’s off-the-field issues leave his future in limbo at this point.
NFLUSA Today

Packers, Davante Adams have differing opinions of NFL's highest-paid WR

The divide in negotiations between the Green Bay Packers and All-Pro receiver Davante Adams looks like a simple one. Neither side can agree on who is the highest-paid receiver in the NFL, a result of DeAndre Hopkins’ outlier contract extension with the Arizona Cardinals. The disagreement is a substantial one...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Green Bay Packers: Notes from Day 3 of Training Camp

The third Green Bay Packers training camp practice is in the books and as Matt LaFleur told us before hand, today’s practice was going to be lighter but they were going to ramp things up on Saturday. Once again, the Green Bay Packers beat reporters in attendance did an excellent...

Comments / 0

Community Policy