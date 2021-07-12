Ben and Jerry's Flavors: The Best and Worst of This Lonely Late Night Binge

Aldi, being Aldi, is very big on seasonal stuff. They love themes of all kinds, such as their twice-yearly "German Weeks" that celebrate their European origins, but when it comes to holidays, that's when they really go all out. Over the past year, they've released Easter egg-shaped cheeses, spooky Halloween coffees, and off-the-wall Thanksgiving dinner-flavored chips. Of course, the biggest, or at least longest, holiday season of the year is the one known as "summer." People in California and Florida may not get it, but anyone who lives in a colder climate (such as Aldi's native Germany) knows it's true: Each and every warm day is one worth celebrating since it won't be long before winter once again locks us in its icy 8-month grip.