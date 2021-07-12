Ben and Jerry's Flavors: The Best and Worst of This Lonely Late Night Binge
Is there any ice cream better than Ben and Jerry's? There are so many Ben and Jerry's flavors on offer from the Vermont-based company, it's almost harder than choosing at a scoop shop. With flavors like cinnamon buns, s'mores, the Tonight dough, toffee, vanilla caramel fudge, white chocolate, chocolate cookie swirls, fudge swirls, super fudge, sweet cream ice cream, peanut butter ice cream, pecan, ganache, and even peanut butter cookie dough, it's tough to decide what to grab for your next Netflix binge. So, which Ben and Jerry's ice cream flavors should you pick up from grocery store? It's a hard decision, but we're going to try. We think Ben & Jerry (Ben Cohen and Jerry Greenfield, the founders who were childhood friends in New York), would be proud of our efforts.www.wideopeneats.com
