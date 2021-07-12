Cancel
Public Health

Boris Johnson warns lockdown lifting does not mean life is going back to normal

By Oliver Browning
The Independent
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBoris Johnson has confirmed that England will be moving to step 4 of the lockdown roadmap on 19 July but warned that life will not instantly go back to normal. “This pandemic is not over. This disease, coronavirus, continues to carry risks for you and your family. We cannot simply revert instantly from Monday, 19 July to life as it was before Covid,” the prime minister said during his press conference.

Boris Johnson
#England#Uk
