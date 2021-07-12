Boris Johnson warns lockdown lifting does not mean life is going back to normal

Boris Johnson claimed that “hardly anyone under 60 goes into hospital” with coronavirus, Whatsapp messages shared by his former adviser Dominic Cummings suggest, despite the prime minister having been admitted to hospital himself last spring after catching the virus at the age of 55. Mr Johnson was moved to intensive care when his condition “worsened” after being admitted to St Thomas' Hospital with “persistent symptoms” in April 2020. In total, Mr Johnson spent three nights in intensive care during his week-long stay with coronavirus.In a video message following his release from hospital, he said the NHS had “saved my...