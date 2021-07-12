Cancel
Fort Worth, TX

HomeGoods signs 1M SF build-to-suit 20-year lease in South Fort Worth

By Robert Francis
fortworthbusiness.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStream Realty Partners, a national real estate services, development, and investment company, announced July 8 they represented Clarion Partners and Crow Holdings (CH) in the execution of a 20-year, approximately 1 million square-foot build-to-suit lease for HomeGoods, which is part of The TJX Companies Inc. family of brands and a national off-price home fashions retailer, at Carter Park East in Fort Worth.

