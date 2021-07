This classic Jag was used in vintage racing and rally entrant for almost two decades. The Jaguar D-Type is likely the single most iconic British sports racing car of its era – or of any era, really. It's sad to think that such a stunning car could have such a star-crossed story behind it. In 1954, the Jaguar D-Type was introduced and began winning races almost immediately. The D-Type won at Sebring that year, finishing second at Le Mans; a win would come a year later. Unfortunately, in February of 1957, a fire tore through the Coventry factory, destroying a handful of D-Types, as well as necessary tooling and documentation. The D-Type's story was over, with just over 70 produced (counting the cars lost in the fire).